Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 | Morocco Leads in Africa's Data Center Expansion with 55% of Future Power Capacity

This database product covers the African data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 121 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 49 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Morocco dominates the upcoming data center market in Africa with almost 55% of the total power capacity.

Teraco (Digital Realty), Vantage Data Centers, Open Access Data Centres (OADC) and Africa Data Centres rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Africa.

The existing data center capacity in Africa is over 500 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 1.7 GW.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (121 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (49 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Africa data center market database include:

21 Century technologies

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa (Nxtra)

Angola Cables

Business Connexion

CipherWave

CityNet Telecom

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

Cloudoon

CWG PLC

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)

ECC Solutions

EcoCloud-G42

EgyptNetwork

Equinix

Etisalat

Etix Everywhere (Orange)

Excelsimo Networks

Global Broadband Solutions

GPX Global Systems

Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers

Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Solutions ZA (Dimesionsion Data part of NTT)

inwi

ipNX

IXAfrica

Kasi Cloud

Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group

Maroc Telecom

Medallion Communications (Digital Realty)

Medasys

MSTelecom

MTN

Multipla

N+One Datacenters

NTT & Dimesnsion Data

Onix Data Centres (African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM))

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business Services

PAIX

Paratus

Rack Centre

Raxio Group

Raya Data Center

Safaricom

Telecom Egypt

Telekom Kenya

Teraco

Vantage Data Centers

Vodacom Business

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

