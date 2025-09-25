Why the Fraser Valley Needs a Changemaker University Now More Than Ever

Abbotsford, BC, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s a question echoing across kitchen tables and boardrooms in Canada: Is a university education really worth it today? As costs rise and artificial intelligence promises instant answers 24/7, many Canadians are wrestling with doubts. In fact, a recent Ipsos poll found that less than half of Canadians believe a university or college credential offers a solid return on investment. But as the new President of the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV), I see the answer every day in our classrooms, our workplaces, and right here in our neighbourhoods: education—done right—transforms lives and helps to build up entire communities.

UFV: An Internationally Recognized Changemaker Campus

In September, UFV earned a distinction that sets us apart—not just in B.C., but across Canada and the globe. On September 24, 2025, we were named a Changemaker Campus by Ashoka, an international network recognizing universities that lead the way in social innovation and impact. Only a handful of Canadian institutions can claim this honour. For the Fraser Valley, this means our university is known for being a hub preparing leaders to tackle real-world challenges and drive positive change right here at home.

Rooted in Community, Delivering Real Impact

Fifty years ago, local citizens imagined a university that would be accessible, close to home, and a force for social, cultural, and economic progress across the Valley. Today, that vision is our foundation. More than 55,000 alumni are living proof—innovating in business, caring for our health, advancing agriculture and technology, inspiring us through the arts, teaching our children, and serving the public. Notably, 67% of UFV graduates choose to build their futures here in the Fraser Valley, and another 20% elsewhere in BC, fueling local prosperity and strengthening the region for generations to come.

UFV now adds $720 million to the Fraser Valley economy each year—over 6% of regional GDP, more than the entire retail sector. This scale of impact shows how deeply the university is interwoven with the success of our region.

Education That Pays Off—For Graduates and the Fraser Valley

Skeptics ask: Does higher education still lead to better jobs and brighter futures? For UFV graduates, the answer is yes: 90% step directly into the workforce, and 87% say their UFV education equips them with the skills they need to perform their jobs. On average, bachelor’s degree holders from UFV earn $18,000 more annually than those with just a high school diploma—a 10.8% annual return on their investment.

But UFV’s value goes well beyond paychecks. For every dollar invested in a UFV student, British Columbians see $6.60 in return—through reduced crime, lower demand for social assistance, and healthier communities.

Every year, over 3,000 of our students participate in work-integrated learning, bringing fresh ideas to local businesses, farms, clinics, schools, labs, and hospitals, and gaining real-world experience that powers our economy.

Building a Stronger, More Inclusive Community

Our impact is measured not just in dollars but in lives changed. Almost half of UFV students are first generation students; students whose parents have not completed a bachelor’s degree. When they cross the stage at convocation, the course of their families—and often entire communities—changes for the better. UFV is home to 16,000 current students, including nearly 3,000 from over 70 countries, studying alongside Indigenous learners, tradespeople, mid-career professionals, and lifelong learners. Our commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and Indigenous knowledge means everyone is welcome and can thrive.

Our reach extends beyond the classroom. Through research partnerships with farmers, businesses, and health organizations, and through thousands of student volunteer hours, UFV is woven into the fabric of the Fraser Valley.

Your Invitation: Help Us Shape the Future

Education has never faced more questions—or more opportunities. UFV’s new Xwe’ Eyelh Lets’e – One Health Hub exemplifies our integrated and community focused approach. By considering the balanced relationship between human, animal, and environmental health, One Health brings together Indigenous, academic, business, and public partners to work alongside our faculty, staff, and students to tackle urgent and complex challenges like sustainable food, climate change, animal welfare, and community well-being.

From jobs to research to community life, UFV’s reach is everywhere: one in every fourteen jobs in our region is supported by UFV and its students.

Now, more than ever, we need the energy and ideas of the Fraser Valley community. I invite you to connect with your Changemaker Campus – UFV – by attending events, partnering with us, continuing to engage with us as alumni following graduation, cheering on our Cascade athletes, or simply staying in touch. Together, let’s dream boldly and harness the power of changemaking education to spark positive thriving communities —right here in the Fraser Valley and beyond.

Kw’as hoy,

Dr. James Mandigo

President and Vice-Chancellor

University of the Fraser Valley

_____________________________________

About UFV

Located in the beautiful Fraser Valley just east of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is a fully accredited, public university that enrolls approximately 15,000 students per year. UFV has campuses and locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Hope, and a growing presence in Chandigarh, India.

We offer more than 100 programs, including three master’s degrees, 21 bachelor’s degrees with majors, minors, and extended minors in more than 35 subject areas, four graduate certificates, and more than a dozen trades and technology programs.

Article content

Media Contact

Stacy Kirpichova

Acting Director, Communications

University of the Fraser Valley

stacy.kirpichova@ufv.ca

Attachment