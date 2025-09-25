AB "Pieno žvaigždės" Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2025

According to preliminary unaudited data, AB "Pieno žvaigždės" sales revenue for the first six months of 2025 amounted to 108.7 million EUR, which is 6.6% higher compared to the previous year (sales revenue for the first six months of 2024 was 101.9 million EUR).

EBITDA for the first six months of 2025 was 5.9 million EUR, compared to 9.7 million EUR EBITDA in the previous year.

In the first six months of 2025, the Company earned 2.4 million EUR in net profit. In the first six months of 2024, the Company earned 6.2 million EUR in net profit.





