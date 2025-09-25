Acıbadem Hospitals Launch “Ready for All Rounds” In‑Hospital Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ISTANBUL, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed every October worldwide, is a global health campaign recognised by the World Health Organization and leading cancer societies. Symbolised by the pink ribbon, the month is dedicated to raising awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting those affected by breast cancer through educational events, public screenings, community campaigns and fundraising initiatives.

Acıbadem Hospitals today announced its in‑hospital Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign, “Ready for All Rounds,” an activation designed to meet patients and visitors where they are inside the hospital with clear calls to action for regular check‑ups and early diagnosis. Building on last year’s heavy punching‑bag installation, this year’s visual focus is pink boxing gloves arranged in the shape of the breast‑cancer ribbon, deployed across clinical corridors, radiology waiting areas, nurse stations, and digital hospital screens. The poster headline “WE ARE READY FOR ALL ROUNDS” with the educational line “Protect yourself with regular check‑ups, and stay strong against breast cancer with early diagnosis” anchors the creative.

“Breast cancer is one of more than 200 tumor types, yet it carries particular weight as the most common cancer worldwide. Each year, around 2.3 million people — predominantly women — receive this diagnosis,” said Professor Metin Çakmakçı, MD , breast‑cancer specialist at Acıbadem. “What changes the story is early detection and a coordinated, expert team.” (Global incidence reference: IARC .)

A campaign built around action inside the hospital

The in‑hospital program ensures that awareness immediately converts into action. Educational posters and screens guide visitors to on‑site breast imaging; staff remind eligible visitors about screening while clinical teams offer same‑day evaluations where appropriate. The creative theme of boxing gloves invites everyone to “step into the ring” for their health while reinforcing a simple message: book the check‑up now.

From first exam to definitive therapy — a comprehensive pathway under one roof

At the Acıbadem Breast Cancer Clinic , patients receive a detailed physical examination followed by appropriate radiologic evaluation (ultrasound, mammography, and/or MRI). When an abnormality such as a lump, mass, or suspicious calcification is detected, a needle biopsy is performed the same day; pathology results are typically ready within 2–3 days to confirm diagnosis and guide treatment. Treatment plans are individualized and may combine surgery, systemic drug therapy (chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy), and radiotherapy using advanced linear accelerators.

“Every physician who touches breast‑cancer care at Acıbadem — from radiology to surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, pathology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and nuclear medicine, literally works on the same corridor,” Prof. Çakmakçı added. “That proximity accelerates decisions, reduces patient anxiety, and improves outcomes, because our team can confer face‑to‑face in minutes rather than days.”



Photo: ACIBADEM INTERNATIONAL (from left to right) Prof. Dr. Bülent Saçak, Prof. Dr. Özge Gümüşay, Assoc. Prof. Özden Buturak, Prof. Dr. Metin Çakmakçı, Prof. Dr. Tarık Zafer Nursal, Dr. Mümtaz Özarar – via FL Comms.

Preserving appearance and quality of life

Surgery is tailored to each patient. Breast‑conserving surgery is possible for the majority; when a mastectomy is necessary (for example, due to tumor or breast size), immediate reconstruction is performed in the same session, helping patients wake up with their body image preserved. “Our first aim is always to conserve the breast when it is oncologically safe. When we must remove it, we rebuild in the same operation,” said Prof. Çakmakçı.

Around‑the‑clock nurse navigation

Acıbadem’s dedicated breast‑care nurses follow each patient closely through diagnostics, treatment, and survivorship and are accessible 24/7 for urgent questions. This model underlines the hospital’s patient‑centered approach at every step.

Younger patients, real hope

While breast‑cancer incidence increases with age, Prof. Çakmakçı noted that young adults can also be affected. “We have many inspiring stories of patients diagnosed in their 20s or 30s who, after modern treatment, are healthy, start families, and lead full lives. Those stories stay with us.”

Why “Ready for All Rounds” now? The evidence behind the message

Most common cancer worldwide: Female breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer , with an estimated 2.3 million new cases in 2020 , and remains the leading cancer diagnosed in women.



Female breast cancer is the , with an estimated , and remains the leading cancer diagnosed in women. Early detection matters: Mortality decreases when breast cancer is detected and treated early; WHO highlights early diagnosis and mammography screening (typically in women 50–69) as the two complementary pillars of early detection programs.

Mortality decreases when breast cancer is detected and treated early; WHO highlights early diagnosis and mammography screening (typically in women 50–69) as the two complementary pillars of early detection programs.



; WHO highlights early diagnosis and mammography screening (typically in women 50–69) as the two complementary pillars of early detection programs Screening guidance: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2024) recommends biennial mammography for women aged 40–74 at average risk (Grade B), underscoring the value of screening in lowering mortality. Screening decisions should always be personalized in consultation with a clinician.



The recommends (Grade B), underscoring the value of screening in lowering mortality. Screening decisions should always be personalized in consultation with a clinician. Outcomes when found early: In the U.S., the 5‑year relative survival for localized breast cancer exceeds 99%, illustrating how earlier detection can change prognosis.

If you are eligible for screening, speak with your clinician and book a mammogram. If you notice a new breast lump, skin change, or nipple discharge, seek medical evaluation promptly. For appointments and information about Acıbadem’s Breast Cancer Clinic, please contact us via the QR codes on hospital posters or through our patient services team.

About Acıbadem’s Breast Cancer Clinic

The Acıbadem Breast Cancer Clinic in Istanbul provides end‑to‑end care — from same‑day diagnostic workups to individualized treatment and survivorship support — coordinated by a multidisciplinary team of breast surgeons, medical oncologists, radiologists, radiation oncologists, pathologists, plastic and reconstructive surgeons, and nuclear medicine physicians. With adjacent imaging and biopsy facilities on the same corridor and 24/7 nurse navigation, Acıbadem delivers timely, precise, and compassionate breast‑cancer care.

