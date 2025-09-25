Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to St. Augustine, Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest North Florida community, Iron Branch, is coming soon to St. Augustine, Florida. This exclusive gated community will feature new luxury homes on expansive 1.5-acre home sites, offering an exceptional living experience in St. Johns County. Site work is underway at 346 Richland Manor Road in St. Augustine, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2026.





Nestled amid farmland and lush open space in St. Augustine, Iron Branch will be a gated community of 54 Toll Brothers homes set on expansive 1.5-acre home sites. Home shoppers will be able to choose from a selection of modern one- and two-story home designs ranging from 3,749 to 4,710+ square feet with 5 to 6 bedrooms, bright open living areas, gourmet kitchens, covered lanais, 3- to 4-car garages, and options including multigenerational suites and accessory structures. Homes will be priced from $1.3 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are thrilled to introduce Iron Branch, where home buyers can enjoy the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility in a prime St. Augustine location," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "With expansive home sites and exceptional home designs, this community will offer an unparalleled lifestyle for our customers."

Homeowners living in Iron Branch will enjoy spending time by the 14-acre lake with a dock or gathering with neighbors at the pavilion. The community is within the acclaimed St. Johns County School District, with students attending top-rated schools, including the brand-new Tocoi Creek High School. Located just 10 minutes from Interstate 95, Iron Branch is close to a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Iron Branch, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.





