Edf: Appointment of Gregory Trannoy as Executive Coordination Director of EDF Group

Appointment of Gregory Trannoy as Executive Coordination Director of EDF Group

Grégory Trannoy has been appointed Executive Coordination Director of the Group, in charge of the secretariat of the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 November 2025. He succeeds Chloé Pfeiffer, who has been appointed Chair of EDF Production Electricité Insulaire (PEI) effective 1 December 2025.

Grégory Trannoy is a graduate of ESCP Business School. He joined the EDF Group in 1997, where he held various operational management positions in distribution and then in the Sales Department. He joined the Human Resources Department in 2013, then the Sales Department in 2017 as Director of Marketing and Customer Experience for the residential customer market. Since 2022, he has been in charge of the EDF Group University.

Bernard Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, said: "With over 20 years' experience within the Group, Grégory Trannoy will bring his in-depth knowledge of the company and his ability to support changes. I would also like to congratulate Chloé Pfeiffer on her career progression and her commitment to the EDF Group Executive Committee over the past three years, supporting governance and the management and roll-out of the ‘Ambitions 2035’ corporate project”.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh in 2024, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

