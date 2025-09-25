Life Insurance Broker Services Market Trends and Competition Analysis 2025 Featuring Marsh McLennan, Aon, and Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Insurance Broker Services Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The life insurance broker services market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating a rise from $69.2 billion in 2024 to $75.47 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors such as increasing internet penetration, reliance on third-party advisors, rising retirement planning needs, and urbanization have fueled this growth. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $105.39 billion, with a CAGR of 8.7%. Key drivers include digital brokerage platform adoption, AI integration in policy recommendations, hybrid advisory models, and data analytics for risk profiling.

Digital transformation in financial services is poised to propel life insurance broker services. The demand for accessible digital solutions grows as consumers seek to manage their finances anywhere, anytime. In April 2024, UK Finance reported that 86% of UK adults engaged in online banking, while digital-only bank accounts surged from 24% in 2023 to 36% in 2024. This trend highlights the expanding role of digital platforms in life insurance brokerage, simplifying policy comparisons, applications, and customer support.

Leading companies are focusing on developing advanced digital solutions to enhance customer experience and streamline operations. For example, Traffk launched the Hero Life Insurance platform in May 2022, offering brokers a digital system for issuing term life insurance policies up to $2 million quickly, often without medical exams. Supported by Assurity Life Insurance Company and SCOR, the platform leverages AI-based underwriting and cloud technology to increase efficiency.

Lockton Companies strengthened its position by acquiring Arihant Insurance Broking Services in October 2024, aiming to tap into India's burgeoning insurance market. By applying its global expertise, Lockton intends to offer customized solutions to meet the dynamic needs of Indian businesses.

Notable market players include Marsh McLennan, Aon plc, Willis Towers Watson, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Hub International Ltd., and others. North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The areas covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

The market's outlook is influenced by global trade developments. Rising U.S. tariffs in 2025 have intensified market volatility, prompting a need for diversification, digital transformation, and strategic planning in the financial sector. Insurance companies face heightened claims risks due to supply chain issues.

The life insurance broker services market, enriched with comprehensive reports and data-driven insights, offers detailed market analysis and strategic recommendations, empowering stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape effectively.

This comprehensive report addresses questions about the largest, fastest-growing markets for life insurance broker services and examines the relationship of these markets with broader economic and demographic trends. It also assesses forces such as technological disruption and regulatory shifts impacting the market.

The report includes analysis of market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, and trends. Detailed insights into historical and forecast market growth by geography are provided.

The market size section presents historical and forecast data, with financial metrics and analyses considering technological advancements and macroeconomic conditions.

Market segmentations offer detailed breakdowns into sub-markets.

Regional and country analyses evaluate market sizes and compare historical and forecast growth.

The competitive landscape section outlines market competition, shares, and key company descriptions, highlighting significant financial transactions impacting the market.

Trends and strategies focus on market recovery and suggest growth initiatives post-crisis.

By Insurance Product Type: Term Life Insurance, Whole Life Insurance, Universal Life Insurance, Variable Life Insurance, Indexed Universal Life Insurance By Client Type: Individuals, SMEs, Large Corporations, Non-Profit Organizations, Group Insurance Plans By Policy Features: Coverage Options, Underwriting, Claim Settlements, Policy Flexibility By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Independent Agents, Brokerages, Online Platforms, Financial Services

Subsegments: Detailed breakdowns available for Term Life, Whole Life, Universal Life, Variable Life, and Indexed Universal Life products.

Companies Mentioned: Marsh McLennan, Aon plc, Willis Towers Watson, and others.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five-year historical data and ten-year forecasts.

Data: Comprehensive coverage including ratios of market size to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data organized by country, region, and market share.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $75.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $105.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

