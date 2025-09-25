Parcel Delivery Logistics Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: A $774.41 Billion Revenue Opportunity

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parcel Delivery Logistics Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parcel delivery logistics market is poised for significant growth, as analyzed in the latest comprehensive report covering the periods from 2019 to 2034. In 2024, the market achieved a substantial value of $496.96 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 6.74% since 2019. This upward trend is expected to continue, leading the market to $635.25 billion in 2029, with a projected CAGR of 5.03%, and reaching an estimated $774.41 billion by 2034 with a 4.04% CAGR.

Several factors have influenced the historical growth of this market. Notably, the expansion of the e-commerce sector, increase in cross-border trade, supportive government policies, and the growing necessity for reverse logistics boosted the market. However, challenges such as labor shortages and strict regulatory compliance impeded this growth.

Looking ahead, the rise in same-day and next-day delivery options, the emergence of omnichannel retailing, increased internet and smartphone penetration, and advancements in transportation infrastructure are expected to drive further growth. On the downside, rising operational costs, increasing parcel insurance premiums, and the impacts of trade wars and tariffs could pose challenges.

Regionally, Asia Pacific commanded the largest market share in 2024, accounting for 36.48%, equating to $181.29 billion. It is predicted to be the fastest-growing region alongside Africa, boasting CAGRs of 7.31% and 5.63%, respectively. North America and Western Europe remain competitive, while emerging markets in Eastern Europe and South America continue to grow steadily.

Market concentration is evident, with the top ten giants comprising 30.62% of the market share in 2023. The DHL Group leads the way with a 9.53% market share, followed by FedEx Corporation, SF Holding, Royal Mail Group, USPS, Japan Post Holdings, United Parcel Service, Amazon Logistics, Yamato Holdings, and ZTO Express.

The market is segmented by service type, with B2B dominating at 56.17% or $279.14 billion in 2024. The B2C sector is anticipated to expand most rapidly, achieving a 6.30% CAGR from 2024 to 2029. By transportation mode, roadways are the largest segment, while airways present vast growth potential with a CAGR of 6.27%. Moreover, the domestic market leads in destination type, with the international segment expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecasted period.

The retail industry serves as the largest end-user for parcel delivery logistics, holding 40.24% of the market, and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a 6.55% CAGR. Top opportunities lie in the B2B, roadways, and domestic segments, with China's market poised to expand by $35.88 billion.

Strategic trends include focusing on innovative delivery services that enhance speed, dependability, and customer satisfaction. Electrification of logistic services aims to bolster sustainability, while cross-border logistics aid in streamlining global shipping. Noteworthy player strategies encompass expanding operational capabilities and increasing strategic partnerships.

Industry leaders should capitalize on these opportunities by enhancing high-speed delivery services, especially in urban areas. Expanding year-round operational capacities, adopting multi-carrier shipping solutions, and developing cross-border logistics are vital strategies. Further, electrifying last-mile delivery and focusing on B2C segments and the airways sector will capture new opportunities. In addition, emerging market expansion and strategic distribution partnerships will be crucial in capturing rapid market growth, particularly in the retail segment, alongside implementing competitive pricing strategies and targeted digital promotions.

Report Scope

Explore the largest and fastest-growing markets within parcel delivery logistics with this global report. Understand their relation to the economy, demographics, and comparable sectors. This report delves into the market's characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation, offering a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategic implications. The analysis spans historical and forecast market growth by geography, situating the parcel delivery logistics market in a broader context.

Markets Covered:

Service Type: B2B, B2C, C2C

Transportation Mode: Roadways, Airways, Railways, Waterways

Destination Type: Domestic, International

End-User: Defense, Chemical, Retail, Wholesale, Logistics and Shipping, Others

Key Companies: DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, SF Holding Co. Ltd., Royal Mail Group Ltd., USPS



Covered Countries: China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time Series: Historical data of five years and forecasts up to 2034



Data Insights: Market size ratios, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure, and logistics indicators

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 376 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $496.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $774.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Parcel Delivery Logistics market report include:

DHL Group

FedEx Corporation

SF Holding Co. Ltd.

Royal Mail Group Ltd.

USPS (United States Postal Service)

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Amazon Logistics

Yamato Holdings co. Ltd.

ZTO Express Inc.

SF Express

JD Logistics

Alibaba Cainiao Network

YTO Express

Nippon Express

Kintetsu World Express

Yusen Logistics

Sagawa Express

CJ Logistics

Hanjin Logistics

Lotte Global Logistics

Delhivery

Japan Post

Pantos Logistics

Doddle Parcel Services Ltd.

DPD

DX Group

FedEx

CEVA Logistics Geodis

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

LPP Logistics

Geodis

Raben Group

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Stord Inc.

edEx Corporation

Canada Post Corporation

PLS Logistics Services

LCS Logistics

DTDC Express Limited

Purolator Inc.

ePost Global

TForce Logistics

Correios

Mercado Envios

Navios South American Logistics Inc.

SEKO Logistics

Alianca

Blu Logistics

Halan Delivery Service

Yurtici ve Yurtdisi Tasimacilik A.S.

AGS Logistics

Maersk

Mylerz

Jumia

Xpress

Kwikpik

Aramex

Kimberly-Clark

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpzhlm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment