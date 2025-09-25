Malaria Diagnostics Global and Country-Level Market Forecasts 2025 to 2030 Featuring Motic (Xiamen) Electric Group Co., Sight Diagnostics, bioMerieux and More

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaria Diagnostics Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Malaria Diagnostics Market is expected to grow from USD 710.504 million in 2025 to USD 908.749 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.05%.



The malaria diagnostics market is experiencing growth driven by the critical need for early and accurate diagnosis to manage a disease that causes significant morbidity and mortality if untreated. High-quality diagnostic kits, including molecular diagnostics and rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), are essential for effective disease management. The market is supported by technological advancements and increased government funding, though low awareness in some regions poses challenges. This summary focuses on current trends, drivers, restraints, and key players, excluding developments prior to 2023.





Market Drivers



The primary driver of the malaria diagnostics market is the advancement in diagnostic technologies, particularly RDTs and molecular diagnostics, which enable rapid and precise detection of malaria. These innovations improve patient outcomes by facilitating timely treatment, especially in high-burden regions. Increased government funding for malaria research and awareness campaigns in developing countries is another key growth factor. These initiatives aim to enhance access to diagnostics and educate communities about the importance of early detection, particularly in endemic areas. The global burden of malaria continues to underscore the need for efficient diagnostic tools, further propelling market demand.



Market Restraints



Despite its growth potential, the malaria diagnostics market faces challenges due to low awareness among populations in certain regions, particularly in developing countries where malaria is prevalent. Limited understanding of diagnostic tools and their benefits can delay adoption and hinder effective disease management. Additionally, logistical challenges, such as inadequate healthcare infrastructure in remote areas, may restrict access to advanced diagnostics, limiting market expansion. Addressing these barriers through education and improved distribution networks is essential for sustained growth.



Market Segmentation

By Diagnostic Type



The market is segmented into molecular diagnostics and RDTs, with RDTs dominating due to their ease of use, affordability, and suitability for point-of-care testing in resource-limited settings. Molecular diagnostics, while more precise, are gaining traction in advanced healthcare systems for their ability to detect low-level infections. Both segments are critical to addressing diverse diagnostic needs across global markets.



By Geography



The malaria diagnostics market is concentrated in high-burden regions, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Asia, where malaria prevalence drives demand. Africa remains the largest market due to its significant disease burden and increasing government-led initiatives. The Asia-Pacific region is also growing, supported by rising investments in healthcare infrastructure and awareness programs. Developed regions like North America and Europe contribute through research and development of advanced diagnostic technologies.



Key Industry Players



Major players in the malaria diagnostics market include Motic (Xiamen) Electric Group Co., Ltd., Sight Diagnostics Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Intellectual Ventures Laboratory, LLC, Access Bio, Inc., Sysmex Europe GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Hemex Health, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd. These companies are driving innovation in diagnostic technologies and expanding access to testing solutions.



The malaria diagnostics market is poised for growth, driven by technological advancements and increased funding for malaria control. Low awareness and logistical challenges remain hurdles, particularly in endemic regions. With a focus on RDTs and molecular diagnostics, and strong growth in Africa and Asia-Pacific, the market is well-positioned to address global malaria challenges, provided stakeholders prioritize education and accessibility.



