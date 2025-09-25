Blood Collection Tubes Market Review 2020-2025 and Forecast to 2030: Strategies to Succeed in the $4.63 Billion Industry

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Collection Tubes Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Blood Collection Tubes Market is expected to grow from USD 3.503 billion in 2025 to USD 4.633 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.75%.







The global blood collection tubes market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increasing surgical procedures. The market is fueled by the growing need for blood testing and storage, particularly for conditions like diabetes and cancer, which require frequent diagnostics. Technological advancements in tube design, such as improved efficiency and user-friendliness, further propel demand. Despite challenges like high production costs and regulatory complexities, the market is supported by robust healthcare infrastructure, with the United States emerging as a dominant market due to its advanced medical ecosystem and high testing volumes.



Market Drivers



The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, is a primary driver, necessitating frequent blood tests for diagnosis and monitoring. The World Health Organization reported 10.2 million tuberculosis cases globally, including 1.2 million children, highlighting the demand for reliable blood collection systems. The growing number of surgical procedures also boosts market growth, as blood collection tubes are essential for preoperative and postoperative testing.

For instance, high surgical volumes in European countries like Portugal, Denmark, Norway, and Ireland underscore the need for efficient blood collection solutions. Additionally, technological advancements, such as BD's Vacutainer Serum Tube with K2EDTA launched in January 2023 for serum separation, enhance usability and support surgical applications, driving market expansion. The global rise in blood donations, with 118.5 million units collected as per WHO's June 2023 data, further amplifies demand for specialized tubes to ensure safe storage and testing.



Market Segmentation



The market is segmented by application, tube type, and geography. Applications include diagnostics, surgical procedures, and blood donation, with diagnostics leading due to chronic disease prevalence. Tube types encompass serum, plasma, and EDTA tubes, tailored to specific testing needs.

Geographically, the market spans North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The United States dominates North America, driven by its USD 3.8 trillion healthcare industry in 2022 and high surgical and diagnostic activity. The integration of microfluidics in point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, enabling portable and affordable testing, further supports market growth in the region.



Industry Analysis



Porter's Five Forces model evaluates competitive dynamics, analyzing supplier power, buyer influence, and market rivalry. An industry value chain analysis identifies key players in tube manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare integration, emphasizing their roles in ensuring quality and efficiency. The regulatory framework, including standards for medical device safety and quality, is critical for maintaining trust and compliance, particularly in high-income countries with stringent healthcare regulations.



Competitive Landscape



Key players, such as BD, focus on innovation, developing advanced tubes like the Vacutainer series to meet surgical and diagnostic needs. The vendor matrix categorizes companies as leaders, followers, challengers, or niche players based on their strategies, with an emphasis on user-friendly and efficient solutions. Investments in R&D and partnerships with healthcare providers strengthen market positions.



Challenges



High production costs for advanced blood collection tubes and stringent regulatory requirements pose barriers. Ensuring consistent quality across diverse applications and addressing supply chain constraints in developing regions are additional challenges requiring strategic solutions.



The blood collection tubes market is set for robust growth, driven by chronic disease prevalence, surgical demand, and technological advancements. The U.S. leads due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high testing volumes, while Asia Pacific shows potential with rising healthcare needs. Continued innovation and regulatory compliance will be critical for overcoming cost and quality challenges, ensuring the market meets global diagnostic and surgical demands.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling: Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.5 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.63 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Data

2.3. Validation



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES MARKET ANALYSIS, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. EDTA Tubes

5.3. Heparin Tube

5.4. Heparin Plasma Separating Tube

5.5. Serum Separating Tube

5.6. Others



6. BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES MARKET ANALYSIS, BY MATERIAL TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Plastic

6.2.1. Polyethylene Terephthalate

6.2.2. Polypropylene

6.2.3. Polystyrene

6.2.4. Others

6.3. Glass



7. BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES MARKET ANALYSIS, BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Diagnostics Centers

7.3. Hospitals and Clinics

7.4. R&D Centers



8. BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Material Type

8.2.3. By End-Users

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. By Product Type

8.3.2. By Material Type

8.3.3. By End-Users

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. By Product Type

8.4.2. By Material Type

8.4.3. By End-Users

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. UK

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Spain

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. By Product Type

8.5.2. By Material Type

8.5.3. By End-Users

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. United Arab Emirates

8.5.4.3. Israel

8.5.4.4. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. By Product Type

8.6.2. By Material Type

8.6.3. By End-Users

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. South Korea

8.6.4.5. Indonesia

8.6.4.6. Taiwan

8.6.4.7. Others



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. BD

10.2. Cardinal Health

10.3. CHENGDU RICH SCIENCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

10.4. FL MEDICAL S.r.l.

10.5. Fresenius Kabi AG

10.6. Greiner Bio One International GmbH

10.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.8. Kawasumi Laboratories America

10.9. McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

10.10. QIAGEN

10.11. SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

10.12. AdvaCare Pharma



