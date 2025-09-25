Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Mammoth Lakes Announces Flight Service Schedule for 2025-2026 Winter Season

New this winter, United Airlines will expand weekend service from San Francisco (SFO) and Denver (DEN) during the peak season, while Advanced Air will continue offering convenient scheduled charter flights for travelers seeking the easiest way to reach Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes, Calif. — Winter vacations in Mammoth Lakes are easier than ever with direct flights on Advanced Air , from Carlsbad (CLD) and Hawthorne (HHR) to Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH), and United , from San Francisco (SFO) and Denver (DEN) landing at the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop, 45 minutes from town. Travelers from far and wide can connect with hundreds of cities worldwide throughout the winter season.

“Getting to Mammoth Mountain this winter is going to be easier than ever with expanded flights (79 additional days) on United through both Denver and San Francisco offering visitors multiple options to make easy connections. Advanced Air returns with scheduled charter service for the public from Los Angeles and Carlsbad, offering a relaxed and easy alternative to the drive,” said John Urdi, President & CEO of Mammoth Lakes Tourism.

Advanced Air

Located just 12 minutes from Mammoth Lakes, Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) is the fastest way to get from Southern California to adventures in the Eastern Sierra. Visitors can fly directly into Mammoth Lakes with Advanced Air from either Hawthorne (HHR) or Carlsbad (CLD).

Winter Service

Winter service from Hawthorne (HHR) and Carlsbad (CLD) to Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) will run Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, Nov. 26, 2025, through April 27, 2026 with additional flights during holiday periods. Travelers connecting from LAX can also enjoy a free shuttle transfer to Hawthorne (HHR) when reserved in advance.

Transferable Ticket Special: Altitude Annual Pass

The only transferable membership account that includes access to seasonal flights serving Mammoth Lakes, CA from Hawthorne (HHR) and Carlsbad (CLD), The Altitude Annual Pass includes up to 10 one-way flight segments on the specified route operated by Advanced Air. Segments can be booked in either direction and/or for multiple passengers on the same route. Booked segments are transferable or changeable anytime up to 30 minutes prior to scheduled departure time with no fees. For more information and to purchase a membership, visit the Altitude Annual Pass page.

United Airlines

United Airlines offers convenient flights to the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) in Bishop, just 45 minutes south of Mammoth Lakes. Visitors can enjoy daily direct flights from San Francisco (SFO) Dec. 11, 2025, through April 4, 2026 or Denver (DEN) Dec. 18, 2025 through April 27, 2026 and connect from hundreds of cities worldwide.

New this season, United will also offer twice daily service to BIH from SFO on Saturdays during the high season (Dec. 20, 2025, through Jan. 3, 2026, and Feb. 14, 2026, through April 4, 2026) and two additional flights from DEN will also operate on weekends from Dec. 19, 2025, through April 4, 2026.

Service into BIH will once again be provided on the ERJ175 aircraft, designed for short-haul flights with flexible service options—United First, United Economy Plus, and United Economy—to suit every traveler. Enjoy roomy seating with no middle seats, more overhead storage, and free carry-on for Economy Plus and First Class.

For transit into Mammoth Lakes, passengers can book taxi or shuttle service in advance for a seamless trip. For more information on transportation to Mammoth Lakes from the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) in Bishop, go to visitmammoth.com .

Head to visitmammoth.com , advancedairlines.com , and united.com for more information and to get started booking a Mammoth Lakes vacation.

