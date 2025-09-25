PhoneX Holdings, Inc. Announces Further Information on Ex-Dividend Date

New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: PXHI), has confirmed that FINRA has established October 2, 2025 as the ex-dividend date.

About PhoneX Holdings, Inc.

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. is a technology company powering the global wholesale trade of pre-owned mobile devices. Its industry-leading SaaS platform helps carriers, manufacturers, and distributors manage inventory, optimize sales, and grow their customer networks. By driving efficiency, transparency, and scale, PhoneX enables its partners to maximize value in the secondary mobile device market.

