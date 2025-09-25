NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced it has surpassed $14 million in presale funding with more than 13,500 investors worldwide. The achievement is being referenced in Bitcoin and XRP community narratives, where discussions are beginning to include MAGACOIN FINANCE as part of broader altcoin commentary.

Presale Progress

Funds raised: $14 million+ confirmed



$14 million+ confirmed Investors: 13,500+ participants



13,500+ participants Allocation sold: 75% sold out



75% sold out Launch price: $0.007



The structured model introduces higher token prices at each stage, incentivizing early adoption and supporting scarcity-driven positioning.

Bitcoin and XRP as Market Context

Bitcoin remains the benchmark digital asset, while XRP continues to drive cross-border payment narratives. Community-driven reports covering these assets are starting to reference MAGACOIN FINANCE, pointing to its measurable presale traction.

Why Mentions Are Expanding

Confirmed presale success.



Strong global participation.



Inclusion in Bitcoin + XRP narratives.



Conclusion

Bitcoin and XRP remain dominant forces, but the inclusion of MAGACOIN FINANCE in their community narratives reflects how presale achievements are giving new projects early recognition.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

