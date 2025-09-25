Done Right Builders & Remodeling Celebrates 25 Years With Expanded Home Remodeling Services Across the Bay Area

Santa Clara, CA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Done Right Builders & Remodeling, a trusted name in Bay Area home transformations, announced today the celebration of its 25th anniversary with expanded offerings in kitchen remodeling, room additions, and accessory dwelling unit (ADU) construction. The milestone underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to quality craftsmanship and its continued role in meeting the evolving housing needs of California homeowners.





Done Right Builders & Remodeling

A Reputation Built on Trust

When homeowners think about starting a remodeling project, trust is often the first thing they look for. Done Right Builders & Remodeling has built that trust over decades, earning recognition as the #1 contractor in the Bay Area. With a long list of satisfied clients and more than fifty five-star Google reviews, the company has become a go-to choice for families who want peace of mind as well as beautiful results.

“We know how personal these projects are,” said a company spokesperson. “It’s not just construction; it’s about creating spaces where families will live, gather, and make memories. That’s why we make sure every project is done right the first time.”

Services That Meet Homeowners’ Needs

The company specializes in three areas that consistently top the wish lists of Bay Area homeowners:

Kitchen Remodeling – Turning outdated kitchens into welcoming spaces that balance style, function, and everyday use.





Room Additions – Expanding living space in a way that blends naturally with the rest of the home.





Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) – Building self-contained living spaces that meet California’s growing demand for flexible housing options.





Each project is handled with care, from planning and permits to design and finishing details. Clients often point to the company’s ability to listen, adapt, and deliver work that reflects both the homeowner’s personality and the home’s character.





A Local Presence

Done Right Builders & Remodeling has few locations in the bay area and their corporate office at 1825 De La Cruz Blvd #203 in Santa Clara, giving homeowners a physical location they can visit. In an industry where fly-by-night operators sometimes leave customers disappointed, having an established office provides reassurance that the team is here to stay.

That sense of permanence extends to the company’s commitment to the community. Many of its clients are repeat customers or referrals from neighbors who have seen the company’s work firsthand. Word of mouth has been one of the strongest drivers of growth, a sign of trust that no marketing campaign can replicate.

Recognition That Matters

Over the years, Done Right Builders & Remodeling has been recognized not only for the quality of its work but also for the way it approaches customer care. Being voted the best contractor in the Bay Area was a milestone, but for the team, the real achievement is consistency. Homeowners often highlight how responsive the company is, how transparent the process feels, and how smooth communication is from start to finish.

This client-first approach has helped the company stand out in a competitive market and has made it one of the most frequently recommended contractors in the region.

Making it Easy for Homeowners to Connect

Today, most homeowners begin their search for a contractor online. Done Right Builders & Remodeling has made sure that when families in Santa Clara and nearby cities look for a remodeling partner, they can easily find them. From maintaining an updated website to ensuring accurate business details on Google Maps, the company focuses on removing friction from the first point of contact.

Rather than chasing visibility with buzzwords, the emphasis has been on showcasing real work, verified reviews, and authentic customer stories. This not only helps prospective clients make informed choices but also reflects the company’s belief that good business starts with honesty and openness.

A Message to Homeowners

For Done Right Builders & Remodeling, every project is an opportunity to reaffirm its promise: delivering reliable, high-quality remodeling services that homeowners can count on. Whether it’s a kitchen remodel that brings families closer together, a room addition that provides more breathing space, or an ADU that creates new opportunities, the company is committed to helping clients improve their homes and their lives.

“Being part of the Bay Area community for so many years has been a privilege,” the spokesperson added. “We look forward to continuing to serve homeowners with the same dedication that has defined our work since the beginning.”

About Done Right Builders & Remodeling

Done Right Builders & Remodeling is a family-owned remodeling contractor based in Santa Clara, California. With more than 25 years of experience, the company specializes in kitchen remodeling, room additions, and ADU construction. Known for quality workmanship and outstanding customer service, Done Right Builders & Remodeling has earned recognition as the Bay Area’s leading contractor.

Contact Information

Done Right Builders & Remodeling



1825 De La Cruz Blvd #203

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Phone: (800) 816-0000

Email: homeprofessionals26@gmail.com

Website: www.donerightbuildersandremodeling.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/adhFuvwgTo8