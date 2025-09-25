Kinetic Completes Future-Proof Fiber-Optic Network in Ruidoso

Ruidoso now a ‘Gig-Ready’ community with 8,000 homes, businesses eligible for next-generation, future-proof fiber internet

Fiber expansion project underscores Kinetic’s long-term commitment to Ruidoso community

RUIDOSO, N.M., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local residential and business fiber internet service provider Kinetic, the Ruidoso Valley Chamber of Commerce, and New Mexico state officials gathered today for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of Kinetic’s brand-new, fiber-optic network in Ruidoso, which underscores the company’s long-term commitment to the community.

The fiber expansion project, funded by a strategic public-private partnership between Kinetic and local governments, brings future-proof, high-speed fiber internet to 8,000 homes and businesses within the service area, via approximately 125 miles of newly placed fiber-optic cables.

As a result, Ruidoso is now officially recognized as a ‘Gig-Ready’ community, meaning more than 75% of the town has access to Kinetic’s Next Generation Gigabit Internet.

“Today we celebrate the great news that Ruidoso is a Gig Ready Community as we welcome Kinetic’s advanced fiber-optic network, which will increase economic growth, telehealth opportunities and work-from-home jobs. This network is more reliable, more resilient and offers more connectivity that is vital for residents and business owners to prosper,” said Lynn Crawford, mayor of Ruidoso. “This is an exciting step forward for us, and ongoing support from community partners like Kinetic—through challenges and triumphs—continues to bring hope and possibilities to Ruidoso.”

Fiber, a quantum leap in technology, can enhance residents’ daily lives and is considered critical to the success of a town’s economy and future job creation. Research says that communities with fiber can see 213% higher business growth and 10% higher self-employment as well as a 14-17% increase in home values.

Rooted in Ruidoso

The new fiber-optic network underscores Kinetic’s long-term investment Ruidoso and commitment to supporting the community as it continues to push forward from recent flooding and the South Fork and Salt fires just over a year ago.

Kinetic was working on its fiber expansion project in the area when the fires broke out last June. After initially responding to the crisis by quickly restoring critical services and connectivity at the University, the water treatment plant and the FEMA camp, local Kinetic crews restored connectivity for the rest of the community.

In addition, Kinetic remained committed to completing the fiber expansion, while simultaneously “building back better” by replacing the fire-damaged copper network in adjacent areas with more resilient fiber. Work on fire-damaged network areas is still in progress.

“Kinetic is rooted in Ruidoso. We’re a part of this community—here with you through the good and the bad—and we’ll continue to be here to serve you for many years to come,” said Danny Ferguson, president of Kinetic’s New Mexico operations. “We’re moved by the indescribable strength of this community; it’s unbreakable. Despite the hardships this past year, Ruidoso is still standing tall and more connected than ever with state-of-the-art internet to better support the community’s needs for many years to come.”

Residents who are interested in fiber service are encouraged to Kinetic at calling toll-free at Kinetic at 1-800-347-1991 or visiting www.gokinetic.com.

For more information about Kinetic’s high-speed multi-gig fiber internet, and future projects, visit GoKinetic.com.

