MSBFUND Announces Strategic BTC Reserve Cooperation with Top Global Institutions, Building a Crypto Version of "Central Bank Foreign Exchange System"

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global compliant digital asset trading platform MSBFUND.com has officially announced a strategic cooperation agreement with three leading international asset management institutions. Together, they will promote the construction of the platform's BTC reserve pool, forming a strategic BTC reserve system with a scale exceeding $1 billion, creating a new "quasi-central bank" reserve framework aimed at the global digital economy.







According to the agreement, the reserve pool will adopt a joint custody mechanism, with the platform and partners establishing a multi-signature wallet system. This will be complemented by on-chain verification tools and a quarterly audit mechanism to ensure asset transparency, compliance, and security. This system will provide stable support for the platform during market fluctuations and serve as a foundational credit anchor for future stablecoin issuance, compliant asset securitization, and cross-border clearing.







MSBFUND 's management stated, “We aim to help the digital asset industry build its own value reserve foundation, providing the market with a level of underlying security and stability comparable to traditional central bank foreign exchange reserve systems.”



Multi-Layer Reserve System, Building a Risk-Resistant Moat



This strategic cooperation marks the official entry of MSBFUND's BTC reserve strategy into its second phase, evolving from "platform self-holding" to "multi-institutional joint reserves." Over the next two years, the platform will leverage Grayscale's asset management capabilities and the custody technology and on-chain security systems of the three institutions to gradually build a BTC strategic asset pool exceeding $1 billion.







The asset pool will feature a three-tier reserve structure, including:



· Basic Reserve Pool: To meet daily market operations and liquidity needs.

To meet daily market operations and liquidity needs. · Emergency Reserve Pool: To quickly respond to systemic risks and severe market fluctuations.

To quickly respond to systemic risks and severe market fluctuations. · Stability Mechanism Pool: To support the stability of the platform's stablecoin pegs, on-chain lending, payment clearing, and other stability scenarios.

Through this mechanism, MSBFUND aims to provide a quasi-central bank-level asset trust system for global users and ecosystem developers, advancing digital financial infrastructure into a new phase of stability, compliance, and long-term development.



MSBFUND X API Modular System Launches, Exchange Capabilities Open to the Public



To further unleash the platform's capabilities, MSBFUND simultaneously released the MSBFUND X API modular service system, fully opening its core underlying trading and risk control capabilities to compliant institutions, quantitative trading teams, and DeFi developers. Core functionalities include:



· Matching Trading API: Supporting matching capabilities of up to one million transactions per second under high concurrency.

Supporting matching capabilities of up to one million transactions per second under high concurrency. · Account and Clearing API: Supporting multi-currency and cross-account asset transfers and settlements.

Supporting multi-currency and cross-account asset transfers and settlements. · Identity Verification and Risk Control Modules: Supporting KYC, AML compliance links, and AI scoring model integration.

Supporting KYC, AML compliance links, and AI scoring model integration. · Reserve Verification Module: Allowing access to reserve status and on-chain audit mechanisms.



Developers can utilize MSBFUND's trading matching, asset management, and risk control verification capabilities without needing to manage funds directly, enabling them to create their own compliant financial products or DeFi service modules, truly realizing "Exchange-as-a-Service."





AI Smart Risk Control 2.0 Released, Verified Through Global Regulatory Sandbox



At the same time, MSBFUND announced that its AI risk control system version 2.0 has officially launched. This system enables real-time account behavior modeling, intelligent risk scoring, and automatic freezing, and has passed the AI regulatory sandbox tests by Singapore's financial regulators, becoming one of the first AI risk control systems globally to receive compliance verification in multiple countries.



Key features include:



· Behavioral Profiling Recognition: Dynamically tracking user behavior anomalies through machine learning models.

Dynamically tracking user behavior anomalies through machine learning models. · Risk Level Scoring: Providing alerts for potential violations, high-frequency behaviors, and money laundering pathways.

Providing alerts for potential violations, high-frequency behaviors, and money laundering pathways. · System-Level Response Mechanism: Implementing synchronized blacklisting, trading permission freezing, and risk account marking.

Implementing synchronized blacklisting, trading permission freezing, and risk account marking. · High Compatibility: Able to be embedded in various business modules, including DApps, payment systems, and stablecoin clearing paths.