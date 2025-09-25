Digital Global Systems (DGS) Sponsors Ukraine Reconstruction Summit, Committing to Help Rebuild a Smarter, More Secure Ukraine

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Global Systems (DGS), a global leader in spectrum optimization and resilient communications, proudly served as a major sponsor of the Ukraine Reconstruction Summit (URS), an independent member initiative of the Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders. The gathering convened leaders from around the world to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure in a way that restores daily life, safeguards communities, and creates a smarter, more secure future.

Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders is a global institutional platform of world leaders that brings together current and former heads of state, leading investors, major business conglomerates, and nonprofits in both humanitarian and commercial collaboration. The Institution provides vital access to capital, strategic partnerships, new markets, and government contracts. It also assists nations with foreign direct investments, Infrastructure project financing through trade missions, the establishment of nation-specific and globally interconnected commerce councils, global events, and more - all with the goal of elevating the socioeconomic prosperity of humanity across the globe.

Hosted by Alex Szkaradek, Chairman of URS and Ambassador of the Lives Amplified Global Leaders Society, the summit convened at a pivotal moment: with much of Ukraine’s communications infrastructure damaged or destroyed, rebuilding is not only about restoring networks but about restoring communities, livelihoods, and a sense of normalcy for millions of citizens.

“Lives Amplified URS independent member initiative is about uniting global leaders and resources to drive tangible and lasting impact,” said Szkaradek. “At the Ukraine Reconstruction Summit, we came together with governments, major investors, NGOs, and innovators like DGS to create a shared vision for Ukraine’s future—one rooted in dignity, opportunity, and smarter connectivity.”

Restoring Normalcy Through Connection

For the people of Ukraine, rebuilding infrastructure is not simply a matter of technology—it is a matter of humanity. Restored connectivity means a child can return to school lessons online, a doctor can consult with patients across borders, and families separated by war can reunite.

“Every connection is a lifeline,” said Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS. “Our mission is to help Ukraine not only rebuild what was lost, but to design a communications system that gives its citizens confidence, security, and opportunity for decades to come.”

A Multi-Phased Path to Recovery

DGS envisions Ukraine’s communications recovery as a phased journey—one that delivers immediate relief while building for long-term resilience:

Immediate Relief with Starlink : Satellite services will continue to bridge connectivity gaps, ensuring essential services remain online during the early stages of recovery.

: Satellite services will continue to bridge connectivity gaps, ensuring essential services remain online during the early stages of recovery. Rapid Wireless Deployment : Topo scatter antenna networks can be deployed quickly to connect cities and regions—even across distances of 1,000 miles—delivering national coverage within weeks, not years.

: Topo scatter antenna networks can be deployed quickly to connect cities and regions—even across distances of 1,000 miles—delivering national coverage within weeks, not years. Enduring Infrastructure: New wireless and fiber systems will provide the long-term backbone, enabling high-speed connectivity that supports growth, innovation, and integration into the global digital economy.



This layered approach ensures that Ukraine’s citizens reconnect quickly, while creating a strong foundation for the future.

Partnerships That Accelerate Recovery

The Ukraine Reconstruction Summit played a pivotal role in creating awareness of how new technologies can accelerate rebuilding. It also fostered critical partnerships across industries—bringing together technology providers like DGS with leaders in construction, energy, and logistics.

By combining expertise, these partnerships will enable Ukraine to deploy communications, utilities, and physical infrastructure simultaneously, dramatically shortening timelines and ensuring more holistic solutions. This collaborative approach ensures that citizens gain access to reliable services more quickly, while laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term growth.

Smart Cities and Stronger Security

The rebuilding process is also an opportunity to leap ahead. By embedding AI-driven spectrum awareness and resilient communications into the nation’s networks, DGS helps Ukraine prepare for the future of Smart Cities and national security:

Smart Cities for Citizens : By correlating data from transportation, utilities, public safety, and environmental systems, cities can deliver services more efficiently, improve safety, and enhance quality of life.

: By correlating data from transportation, utilities, public safety, and environmental systems, cities can deliver services more efficiently, improve safety, and enhance quality of life. Economic Growth : Reliable connectivity enables small businesses, entrepreneurs, and industries to thrive—fostering jobs, investment, and innovation across the country.

: Reliable connectivity enables small businesses, entrepreneurs, and industries to thrive—fostering jobs, investment, and innovation across the country. National Security: A secure, adaptive communications foundation provides Ukraine with stronger tools to defend against threats, coordinate national response, and maintain resilience in times of crisis.



A Commitment Beyond Technology

At the Ukraine Reconstruction Summit, DGS underscored that its participation is not about profit—it is about partnership. By collaborating with governments, NGOs, and trusted global telecom providers, DGS is dedicated to ensuring that Ukraine’s recovery is more than just repair - it is reinvention.

“Our role is to serve the people of Ukraine,” added Murias. “If a student resumes learning, if a family feels safe to return home, if a city grows stronger through digital innovation—those are the measures of our success.”

About Digital Global Systems (DGS)

Digital Global Systems (DGS) delivers AI-driven RF awareness and spectrum optimization solutions that power resilient communications for governments, industries, and communities worldwide. With more than 600 issued and pending patents, DGS helps nations and enterprises rebuild stronger, smarter, and more connected.

For more information:

www.digitalglobalsystems.com