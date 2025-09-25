CT IT Services LLC Expands IT Service Offerings to Support Growing Regional Demand

CHARLES TOWN, WV, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CT IT Services LLC, a provider of business-class IT solutions headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia, has formally announced the expansion of its core service offerings to new surrounding areas, including Shepherdstown, Kearneysville, Martinsburg, Winchester, Leesburg, and Ashburn. This development reflects the company's strategic move to support growing technology needs across both Jefferson County and neighboring regions in Northern Virginia.

The expansion introduces the full range of services offered by CT IT Services LLC, including managed IT support, structured network cabling, cybersecurity consulting, and VOIP systems, into areas experiencing increased commercial activity, remote work demands, and infrastructure updates. These services, already active in Charles Town, will now be extended to nearby locations serving both businesses and residents.

CT IT Services LLC has served as a reliable technical partner to small and mid-sized organizations since its founding. The company is led by Devon Ruiz, a hands-on IT professional with over 30 years of experience in technology infrastructure, network design, and client-focused support. The expansion is the result of sustained demand for dependable IT services beyond the company's original footprint, particularly in communities experiencing residential development, office park growth, and new business activity.

"Clients in surrounding areas were already reaching out, looking for the kind of responsive and well-structured support we provide in Charles Town," said Devon Ruiz, owner of CT IT Services LLC. "We made the decision to expand so that those businesses would not have to settle for reactive, inconsistent support. They deserve the same level of service that we're known for."

With the rise of hybrid work models and decentralized office systems, more organizations are relying on IT environments that can be both flexible and secure. CT IT Services LLC has positioned itself to meet these demands by offering infrastructure consultation, hardware deployment, cabling installation, endpoint management, and cloud integration without overcomplicating the process. The company's structure allows for remote diagnostics as well as on-site service, offering versatility in how issues are resolved and how installations are carried out.

Technicians at CT IT Services LLC are certified and trained in network architecture, data security, and helpdesk resolution. The team is equipped to assist organizations with aging infrastructure and those launching new offices, providing structured cabling layouts, system updates, and remote monitoring tools that improve reliability and system uptime.

One of the core areas of focus in this expansion is structured cabling. The company offers network cabling solutions that include labeled data drops, mounted patch panels, and equipment racks that comply with performance and airflow standards. These installations are designed to support cloud applications, VOIP systems, secure backups, and local file servers with long-term durability and clarity. The company has made it clear that its structured approach is not based on temporary fixes but on installation best practices that reduce future issues and make scaling more practical.

In addition to infrastructure work, the company also delivers ongoing managed IT services to clients that need 24/7 oversight. These services include monitoring, updates, antivirus deployment, patch scheduling, and helpdesk response. Through a flat-rate support model, CT IT Services LLC gives clients a predictable cost structure while ensuring that they receive consistent, professional oversight of their IT environment.

The company also provides cybersecurity consultation to help clients identify vulnerabilities, strengthen access control, and apply multi-layered defense strategies. As smaller businesses become more frequent targets of phishing and ransomware, CT IT Services LLC's layered security model supports local organizations without requiring enterprise-level complexity or expense.

"We take security very seriously, especially for clients in fields like healthcare, law, or finance who are handling regulated data," said Devon Ruiz. "Our job is to keep their systems protected, patched, and backed up. That work doesn't stop just because a business is small or working from home."

CT IT Services LLC's expanded coverage area includes residential and commercial communities undergoing rapid infrastructure change. In places like Shepherdstown and Kearneysville, new residential developments are increasing the need for home office tech support, wireless optimization, and video surveillance system installation. In more commercially active locations like Winchester and Leesburg, demand continues to grow for structured network design and cabling, cloud migration support, and ongoing business continuity services.

In response to this regional need, the company has expanded its scheduling and support availability. Existing clients will not see any change in service levels, as the company's operational structure has been designed to accommodate growth without sacrificing response times or technician availability.

The decision to expand service delivery comes after a period of long-term planning and investment in internal systems. The company has also added additional equipment and vehicle support to accommodate the geographic expansion, allowing the team to maintain punctual arrival windows and dependable service coverage across all listed locations.

With this expansion, CT IT Services LLC reiterates its commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and knowledgeable IT support to every client, regardless of size. The company's approach is based on transparency, system clarity, and dependable execution of both new installations and ongoing support agreements.

Business owners and residents in the newly added service areas can now access the same structured processes, transparent pricing, and skilled technical work that have defined CT IT Services LLC in its home region. The company's goal is not just to offer service, but to provide consistency and technical trust to clients navigating today's digital challenges.





For more information about CT IT Services LLC, visit their official website or use the company's contact form to inquire about availability in the expanded areas.

###

For more information about CT IT Services LLC, contact the company here:



CT IT Services LLC

Devon Ruiz

304-308-6688

info@ctitservices.net

395 Lord Fairfax Street, Charles Town,

Eastern Panhandle,

West Virginia

25414