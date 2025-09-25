Basile International Legal Firm Announces Its Accelerated International Debt Recovery Program

MILAN, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basile International Legal Firm has launched its accelerated international debt recovery program to help European companies grappling with late payments, contested invoices, and more complex cross-border disputes. Basile International Legal Firm has launched this unique program in response to the rise in late payments and cross-border risk in Europe, focusing on a faster, more transparent approach to international debt recovery for exporters, B2B suppliers, and service providers operating across multiple jurisdictions.





Features of the Accelerated International Debt Recovery Program

International debt recovery (amicable and judicial)

Cross-border pre-litigation negotiation and settlement

Litigation strategy, filings and enforcement

Asset tracing and recovery planning

Portfolio reviews and preventive credit-risk advisory



Supply chain volatility, shifting regulatory frameworks, and tighter liquidity have amplified the impact of overdue invoices. For many finance teams, pursuing debts outside their home market can feel slow, opaque, and risky. Basile International Legal Firm is tackling this issue directly by implementing an operational model that prioritizes speed, linguistic accuracy, and legal precision from the outset.

The firm’s methodology starts with a free case assessment and a go/no-go decision within 24 hours. Once instructed, the team contacts the debtor in their native language through formal, lawyer-led communication that sets the tone for swift resolution. If negotiations don't work out, the firm takes legal steps in the right court—either where the debtor or creditor is—based on the relevant laws and chances of success. Throughout, clients receive transparent updates and cost clarity, including a No Win, No Fee policy in the pre-litigation phase.

The Benefits of the Accelerated International Debt Recovery Program

Speed to cash: Rapid outreach compresses resolution timelines.

Rapid outreach compresses resolution timelines. Jurisdictional strategy: Forum selection and enforcement pathways are optimized for outcome, not complexity.

Forum selection and enforcement pathways are optimized for outcome, not complexity. Multilingual precision: Cultural and linguistic alignment reduces friction and misinterpretation.

Cultural and linguistic alignment reduces friction and misinterpretation. Budget control: Clear fee structures and aligned incentives protect working capital.

Clear fee structures and aligned incentives protect working capital. Single point of accountability: One coordinated legal team manages every stage, from demand to enforcement.



“Our mission is simple: turn overseas receivables into recovered cash with less uncertainty,” says Marco Basile, the Founder and Managing Partner of Basile International Legal Firm . “By combining multilingual legal expertise with decisive timelines and transparent terms, we give finance leaders a credible path to resolution—without dragging their teams into months of administrative dead ends.”

About Basile International Legal Firm

Basile International Legal Firm is a cross-border law firm focused on international debt recovery and commercial dispute resolution for European companies. The firm’s multilingual lawyers coordinate end-to-end strategies—from first demand to enforcement—prioritizing speed, clarity, and measurable outcomes.

Contact the International Recoveries Desk for a free case assessment within 24 hours.

To get started visit https://basileinternationallegalfirm.com/

