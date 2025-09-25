Agron Hoti, Owner of Hoti Gallery in Verona, Launches "Donate an Everflow Work" campaign to Build a Network of Real Impact





VERONA, Italy, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agron Hoti, founder of Galleria Hoti Verona has announced the launch of “ donate an Everflow work ”, a social impact initiative that enables collectors to donate artwork fragments to hospitals, orphanages, family homes, shelters, and other care facilities. The program is part of the Everflow Project by Agron Hoti. It aims to bring light, energy, and presence to those experiencing difficult times through art placement in spaces where color, dreams, and hope are often missing.

In a recent interview the Albanian-born artist and founder of Galleria Hoti Verona, Agron Hoti, said, "I invite patrons to donate works to hospitals, orphanages, and places where art can heal. A painting can bring light and dignity where there is pain.”

Through this program, Agron Hoti is building care networks that include support for home services for elderly people living alone, psychological support for those living alone in isolation, and programs for the well-being of vulnerable children and families. Each donation is accompanied by a commemorative plaque with the name of the person who requested that gift.

"Whoever decides to donate an Everflow work to one of these spaces is making a gesture that goes beyond beauty. You are giving light, energy, and presence to those experiencing difficult times," Hoti stated.

Everflow represents one of the largest paintings ever created by a single artist. The monumental 7,600 square meter artwork was painted over 100 days at Tirana's National Stadium without sketches, guided only by instinct and music. The work was inspired by Albania's untamed Vjosa River and has been divided into 2,000 unique fragments.

"After completion, I divided it into 2,000 unique fragments, each a complete artwork but still linked to the others. They are like particles of one heartbeat scattered across the globe," said Hoti.

Born in Albania in 1970 during the communist regime, Hoti transformed a life marked by political oppression into a creative force. "I am a man who turns life into color. I was born in communist Albania, where freedom was a dream. Painting is my way to transform scars into light and to share that freedom with others," he said.

After communism fell, Hoti moved to Athens, where he worked over a decade in sculpture and Byzantine icon restoration. In 2001 he arrived in Verona, Italy, where his gestural, instinctive artistic voice fully emerged.

His previous large-scale works include transforming an 800-square-meter football field at Rome's Foro Italico into a single painting while legends like Francesco Totti and Luís Figo looked on. Francesco Totti signed the work.

Renowned collectors including Cristiano Ronaldo and Horacio Pagani own Hoti's works. The artist offers gradual payment options for Everflow fragments. "Because art should be experienced, not locked away. I want anyone who truly feels the call of Everflow to be able to bring a piece of it home," he said.

"Art isn't just mine. It's theirs too. It's yours too. Ever since I began painting, I have always felt that art should not remain closed in galleries or private collections. Art must live where it can make a difference," Hoti explained about the philosophy behind the social impact initiative.

"Everflow is a milestone, not an end. I'm already preparing a new, even larger project, something that will challenge everything I've done so far," Hoti said about his future plans.

For more details and learn about the Everflow project, visit: https://www.agronhoti.it/en/social-impact/

About The Everflow Project

Agron Hoti is the founder of Galleria Hoti Verona, an art gallery in Verona, Italy, and the creator of the Everflow project. Born in Albania in 1970, his career spans sculpture, Byzantine icon restoration, and large-scale performance painting. The Everflow project represents Agron Hoti’s most monumental work to date, a 7,600-square-meter painting created over 100 days at Tirana's National Stadium and divided into 2,000 unique fragments. Each fragment functions as a complete artwork while remaining connected to the whole, described by Hoti as "particles of one heartbeat scattered across the globe."

Learn more at www.agronhoti.it .

For updates, follow Agron Hoti on social media:

Instagram: @galleria_hoti

Facebook: @hotiArtagron





Media Contact:

Company Name: Galleria Hoti Verona

Contact Person: Agron Hoti

Email: lorenchoti48@gmail.com

Website: www.agronhoti.it

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Agron Hoti – Everflow. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcb0365d-5ef0-4f9a-bf26-8a7f62c4cd2b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/baac0fdb-9ecb-415a-be6b-69b9c8fd6635