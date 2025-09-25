Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Home in Millstone Community in Cary, North Carolina

CARY, N.C., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced limited opportunities remain to build a new Toll Brothers home in its prestigious Millstone community located in Cary, North Carolina.

Only eight home sites remain available in this luxury community in sought-after Cary, an area known for being the perfect blend of small-town charm and metropolitan convenience. Expansive home designs feature unique architectural designs with open floor plans up to 5,000+ square feet. The homes offer 4 to 6 bedrooms, up to 6.5 bathrooms, two-story great rooms, first-floor multigenerational living suites, versatile flex rooms, and generous outdoor living spaces. Homes are priced from $1.45 million.





“Millstone presents a rare opportunity to own a luxury home in one of North Carolina’s most coveted locations,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “We invite home shoppers to visit today to see our stunning location and unparalleled architectural designs and choose the location for their new dream home before it’s too late.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Millstone provides proximity to the top-rated public and private schools in the Wake County Public School System, as well as access to outstanding outdoor amenities. In addition to expansive greenways and community recreation in the town of Cary, residents can enjoy boating and trails at Fred G. Bond Metro Park and music at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Millstone also offers convenient access to top-tier shopping, dining, and entertainment in downtown Cary, located just eight miles away.

Millstone is currently open by appointment. For more information, and to schedule an appointment to tour the final remaining homes for sale, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f6b5246-3ca2-4183-9ef1-095109174582

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a45c0a8-10e1-4e75-8072-225d3af06c60

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e84d673-bb24-463e-be07-7b037c6584ce

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)