Sunlight Solutions Showcases AI-Enhanced Insurance Platform at ITC Vegas 2025 — Experience Live Demos and Expert Insights

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlight Solutions is excited to invite attendees of InsureTech Connect (ITC) Vegas 2025 to discover how embedded intelligence is transforming the insurance lifecycle. The event, held October 14–16 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, brings together the world’s leading innovators in insurance technology.

Visit us at Booth #2224 for live demos and expert insights into how Sunlight Enterprise is redefining the future of insurance with AI-powered workflows, real-time risk analysis, and intelligent automation.

At the booth, visitors can engage with Sunlight’s team of product experts and experience live demonstrations of Sunlight Enterprise Boosted with Intelligence—a platform that integrates AI across core insurance operations to deliver smarter workflows and real-time insights for carriers, MGAs, and brokers.

Demo Highlights Include:

Core Insurance Management – A guided walkthrough of Sunlight’s integrated modules for: Policy Management – From quoting to issuance and renewals. Billing – Including payment processing and audit support. Claims – FNOL, adjudication, and resolution workflows. Distribution Network – CRM, commissions, and portals for agents and brokers.

– A guided walkthrough of Sunlight’s integrated modules for: Sunny, the AI Assistant – A conversational agent that helps users navigate the system, retrieve contextual data, and surface coverage gaps.

– A conversational agent that helps users navigate the system, retrieve contextual data, and surface coverage gaps. Risk Scoring Engine – Real-time evaluation of customer risk profiles using external and internal data sources.

– Real-time evaluation of customer risk profiles using external and internal data sources. Intelligent Document Processing – Automated extraction of data from uploaded documents to streamline quoting, claims intake, and customer onboarding.

“Our demos are designed to show—not just tell—how Sunlight can unlock real value for insurers,” said Florence Lamour, Chief Product and Sales Enablement Officer. “We’ve built a system that doesn’t just record data—it acts on it, intelligently and proactively.”

Building on that foundation, John Morey, Director of Business Development USA, emphasized the importance of execution:

“Our delivery track record speaks for itself—100% successful implementation of our projects. We take a pragmatic, results-driven approach that ensures our clients get value fast, without the complexity that often slows down transformation.”

Meet the Team

Visitors will have the opportunity to speak directly with Sunlight’s product leaders, engineers, and sales executives. Whether you're exploring new solutions or looking to modernize legacy systems, our team is ready to share insights and discuss how Sunlight can support your goals.

Bonus Fun: Soccer Penalty Shot Challenge

Sunlight is also sponsoring a Soccer Penalty Shot Challenge in the LATAM zone on October 16th from 2:00–3:30 PM. It’s a great way to kick off conversations and connect with our team in a relaxed setting.

About Sunlight Solutions

Sunlight Solutions delivers modern core systems for insurers worldwide. With a focus on flexibility, scalability, and embedded intelligence, Sunlight empowers carriers to innovate faster and serve customers better.

