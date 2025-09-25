Andersen Sterilizers Launches EOGas 4PLUS: Next-Generation Low-Temperature Sterilization

Haw River, North Carolina , Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andersen Sterilizers, a global leader in low-temperature ethylene oxide (EO) sterilization, announces the launch of EOGas 4PLUS, a state-of-the-art system designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities worldwide. EOGas 4PLUS is designed to support sterile processing departments as part of their infection control strategies.





EOGas 4PLUS

Building on the success of its trusted predecessor, EOGas 4PLUS features Andersen’s award-winning EO-Flexible Chamber Technology, three- and six-hour cycles, advanced cycle control and enhanced user interface — all while maintaining Andersen’s hallmark safety and environmental standards. FDA-cleared, the system is the only one in the world proven to sterilize the longest lumens (≤3530mm working lumen length endoscopes).

“EOGas 4PLUS is a direct response to customer feedback,” said William Andersen, M.D., Andersen Sterilizers CEO. “We listened; we acted. As hospitals and clinics continue to report on possible hospital-acquired infections due to improperly decontaminated endoscopes, we aimed to deliver a system that could not only sterilize everyday medical devices but also long, difficult-to-sterilize endoscopes. EOGas 4PLUS is the only system in the U.S. FDA-cleared to terminally sterilize the longest endoscopes currently on the market. We are delivering a system that raises the bar for EO sterilization.”

Key Features of EOGas 4PLUS include:

Award-winning EO-Flexible Chamber Technology, which removes excess air from the chamber, thus greatly reducing the amount of EO needed for terminal sterilization (10-6 SAL)

Low dose EO (17.6 grams per cycle, the equivalent of 1.5 tablespoons)

Low temperature sterilization

Sterilization and aeration in the same chamber

FDA-cleared to sterilize complex, long, narrow lumens

Low emissions — zero (99.9% abatement) emissions when paired with an abator

Free operator training for the life of the sterilizer

Made in the USA – EOGas 4PLUS is engineered and manufactured in North Carolina.

The launch of EOGas 4PLUS marks a significant milestone for Andersen as it continues to push innovation in low-temperature sterilization — an increasingly critical need in today’s healthcare and life sciences environments, where delicate instruments require gentle yet effective sterilization solutions.

To learn more about Andersen Sterilizers, EOGas 4PLUS and the many other sterilization solutions available, visit sterility.com or contact Andersen Sterilizers directly at (888) 932-4117.

About Andersen Sterilizers



Established more than 60 years ago by medical practitioners, Andersen Sterilizers is the leader in in-house Ethylene Oxide-Flexible Chamber Technology (EO-FCT) sterilization in the U.S. and around the world. For decades, Andersen has focused on perfecting one thing — the design and manufacturing of effective and affordable low-temperature sterilization solutions for healthcare, veterinary, research and manufacturing markets. Andersen’s FDA-cleared systems, featuring award-winning Flexible Chamber Technology, are an essential complement to any infection prevention strategy. Andersen’s sterilizers are lethal on pathogens, helping to protect patients. Yet, they are gentle on expensive medical devices, preserving them for ongoing use. Learn more at sterility.com.

Press inquiries

Andersen Sterilizers

https://sterility.com

Karen E. Butler, Director

karen.butler@sterility.com

860-997-4487