HollyShorts Dubai 2025 Call for Short Film Submissions

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to showcase diverse independent voices and emerging filmmakers throughout the Middle East, HollyShorts, the world’s leading platform for short form storytelling, is inaugurating its first HollyShorts Dubai, to be held December 12-14, 2025 at Studio One Hotel in Dubai, with an open call for short film submissions.

HollyShorts is initiating a global expansion of its prestigious short film festival with the goal of reaching out to short form filmmakers in their own markets.

HollyShorts Dubai creates unique opportunities for filmmakers in the Middle East to not only participate in vibrant creative discussions, potentially lucrative business idea exchanges, and development workshops as part of the three-day event, the event also ensures global recognition for productions screened as part of HollyShorts Dubai’s short film competition. As an added bonus, submissions winning the Best Animated, Best Live Action and Best Documentary awards at the Dubai festival earn a definite screening slot at the 2026 HollyShorts festival in Hollywood. This exclusive guarantee includes the promise that all award-winning shorts from HollyShorts 2026 also qualify for 2027 Oscar award consideration.

“We will provide Middle Eastern filmmakers with a pathway to qualify for the Oscar awards in short film categories,” said Jeff Pryor, strategic advisor to HollyShorts who is overseeing the Dubai effort. “Our festival is acting as a bridge to connect Hollywood with the filmmaking community throughout the Middle East. Since making our initial announcement, when we confirmed that we are literally bringing the Oscar race to their doorstep, the creative communities’ reaction has been overwhelming.”

Filmmakers from throughout the Middle East are invited to submit their latest work via: https://filmfreeway.com/HollyShortsDubai.

HollyShorts Dubai Milestone dates :

September 19 – Submission open (https://filmfreeway.com/HollyShortsDubai)

September 26 – Early Bird Submission Deadline (Early Bird Submission fee $35USD per submission)

October 17 – Regular Submission Deadline (Regular Submission fee $45USD per submission)

November 7 – Late Submission Deadline (Late Submission fee $55USD per submission)

November 28 – Extended Submission Deadline (Extended Submission fee $65USD per submission)

December 3 – Notification Deadline

December 12 – Festival Opening Night Celebration

December 13-14—Screenings, Director Q&A, Discussion Panels, Social Mixers & Networking parties

December 14 – Awards Ceremony





Contact:

Jacqueline Martoredjo/Priority PR

jacqueline@prioritypr.net