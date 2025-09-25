BotCity Secures $12 Million Series A Funding to Address Growing Risks in “Shadow Automation”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BotCity, a governance and observability platform for Python automations, today announced it has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round. The investment was led by Four Rivers, with participation from Y Combinator, Lew Cirne (founder of New Relic), Firestreak Ventures, Sagol Holdings, Astella, Upload Ventures, and other investors. The funding strengthens BotCity’s position as a leader in providing enterprises with tools to govern Python automations and AI agents, a growing area of concern in modern IT operations.

The rise of advanced AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot has accelerated the creation of automation scripts by business users. While these technologies have enabled unprecedented productivity, they have also created a new organizational risk known as “shadow automation.” This term represents the next phase of the long-recognized “Shadow IT” challenge: unsanctioned technologies introduced into corporate environments without oversight from information technology teams. In the case of shadow automation, thousands of Python scripts and AI-generated agents are being deployed without governance, exposing companies to significant risks in security, compliance, and operational stability.

“Today, anyone can ask an AI system to automate a process, and the result is often a working Python script,” said Lorhan Caproni, CEO and co-founder of BotCity. “This rapid innovation comes at a cost: IT teams are struggling to keep pace as business units generate and deploy automations independently. BotCity’s mission is to help organizations regain visibility and control, while ensuring innovation continues at scale without compromising governance or security.”

Addressing an Emerging Enterprise Challenge

BotCity’s platform centralizes the management of Python scripts and AI agents, giving IT, security, and compliance leaders a unified view of the automation landscape across the enterprise. Through monitoring, auditing, and governance capabilities, the platform allows organizations to reduce risks while enabling teams to innovate responsibly. Early adopters, including multinational companies such as Bayer, are already using BotCity to oversee their automation environments.

The funding will enable BotCity to expand its operations globally, with a focus on product development and scaling its customer base. Plans include extending its capabilities to build an end-to-end ecosystem for automation governance, covering everything from the discovery of untracked scripts to centralized oversight and reporting at scale.

Investor Confidence in a Growing Market

Dan Scholnick, General Partner at Four Rivers, highlighted the strategic importance of BotCity’s mission. “Shadow automation is one of the most pressing challenges enterprises face as AI-generated code becomes mainstream. BotCity is uniquely positioned to bring governance and structure to this environment, helping organizations stay secure and compliant while still benefiting from the productivity gains of automation.”

Lew Cirne, founder of New Relic and a participating investor, added that the shift to AI-driven automation represents both an opportunity and a risk. “Just as monitoring was critical during the rise of cloud applications, governance and observability will be critical for automation. BotCity is building the platform enterprises need at this pivotal moment.”

The Evolution of Automation and Governance

The concept of shadow IT has been a longstanding issue for enterprises, where unauthorized tools and software were adopted outside of official IT channels. With the accessibility of AI models and the ease of generating automation scripts, organizations are now encountering shadow automation at a larger scale. BotCity addresses this challenge by integrating governance into the automation lifecycle, ensuring that businesses can maintain compliance and avoid disruption.

By focusing on transparency and control, BotCity’s approach resonates with IT leaders who recognize that blocking automation is not an option, but managing it effectively is essential. The platform’s observability capabilities allow teams to track performance, security, and compliance metrics, providing assurance that automations align with organizational policies and regulatory requirements.

Expansion Plans

With its Series A funding, BotCity plans to expand into new markets, strengthen its engineering and product teams, and accelerate innovation. The company aims to build a complete automation governance framework that enables enterprises to securely adopt and scale automations across industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing.

“Enterprises are ready to embrace automation at scale, but they need confidence that their systems are safe, compliant, and observable,” said Caproni. “With the backing of our investors and the trust of global customers, BotCity is positioned to become the governance standard for this new era of automation.”

About BotCity

BotCity is a governance and observability platform designed to help enterprises manage Python automations and AI agents. Headquartered in San Francisco, and now operating internationally, BotCity enables IT and security leaders to monitor, govern, and audit automations created outside of traditional IT oversight. By bringing visibility and control to shadow automation, BotCity empowers organizations to innovate responsibly and at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.botcity.dev/.

