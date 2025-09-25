NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced it has raised more than $14 million in presale funding, with over 13,500 investors participating globally. The milestone has been identified in XRP market observer reports, where the project is appearing in presale coverage of emerging altcoins.

Presale Details

Funds raised: $14 million+



$14 million+ Investors: 13,500+



13,500+ Tokens sold: 75% allocation complete



75% allocation complete Launch price: $0.007



This stage-based presale increases token prices incrementally and reduces supply, reinforcing scarcity as listings approach.





XRP as Market Backdrop

XRP continues to anchor discussions in payments and settlement. Reports from XRP market observers are beginning to identify MAGACOIN FINANCE as part of broader coverage on new presales attracting early momentum.





Why Observers Are Taking Note

Confirmed $14 million raised.



Global investor traction.



Visibility in XRP presale reports.





Conclusion

XRP remains a dominant market narrative, but the addition of MAGACOIN FINANCE to presale coverage signals recognition of its early fundraising success.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MAGACOIN FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87b7a960-ea24-41e0-960b-23500c76e9b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cde7405d-6f8a-4726-b5d1-8d90431f8220

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e0a10ca-224f-4508-a629-55296ba12d68