Global Times: Party's policy for governance of Xinjiang in the new era is scientific and effective

Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to build a socialist modern Xinjiang that is characterized by unity, harmony, prosperity, affluence, cultural progress and a sound eco-environment, where people live and work in peace and contentment.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks after listening to work reports from the CPC Xinjiang regional committee and the regional government.



He emphasized the full, faithful and comprehensive implementation of the Party's guidelines for governing Xinjiang in the new era.



Xi noted that since the founding of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region 70 years ago, earthshaking changes have been taking place in the region, and Xinjiang has joined the rest of the country in embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects.



Leveraging its resources and industrial capabilities, Xinjiang should actively explore a path of high-quality development suited to its own characteristics and foster its new quality productive forces in light of local conditions, Xi stressed.



He also urged Xinjiang to promote the cultural tourism industry, enhance preservation and restoration of ecosystems, accelerate the building of the core area along the Silk Road Economic Belt, and give priority to ensuring and improving people's living standards.



Xi underscored all-out efforts in maintaining social stability in Xinjiang, and raising the people's awareness and readiness regarding combating terrorism and maintaining stability.



On Wednesday morning, Xi also visited a themed exhibition in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at a cultural center in Urumqi, the regional capital.



Xi emphasized that the profound changes in Xinjiang over the past 70 years are a vivid reflection of the historic process of national rejuvenation.



Practice has proven that the system of regional ethnic autonomy established by the Party is entirely correct, Xi said, noting that the Party's policy for the governance of Xinjiang in the new era is both scientific and effective, and must be adhered to for the long term.



The exhibition provides a panoramic view of the development achievements stemming from the unity, diligence and perseverance of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang over the past 70 years under the strong leadership of the CPC and with vigorous support from other parts of the country.



The items on display at the exhibition include historical footage, industrial products, restored scenes of a department store, photos showcasing the achievements in poverty alleviation, exhibition boards on ethnic unity, and a map of ports illustrating the region's expanding openness.



Praising the exhibition for conveying positive energy and inspiring visitors, Xi called for organizing visits to encourage officials and people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to continue striving for a better and happier life on the path to common prosperity.



Xi attended a gala marking the region's 70th founding anniversary on Wednesday evening.



Xi joined people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to watch the gala entitled "Beautiful Xinjiang."



Xi arrived in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang on Tuesday to attend activities marking the region's 70th founding anniversary, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



Xi will attend a grand gathering on Thursday in Urumqi in celebration of the region's 70th founding anniversary.



Strategic goals



The high-level celebration underscored that Xinjiang's development is being placed within the broader framework of national strategy. The Party's approach to governing Xinjiang in the new era constitutes a comprehensive and systematic body of theory, designed and advanced from both strategic and overarching perspectives, Shu Hongshui, dean of School of National Security and research fellow of Human Rights Research Center at Northwest University of Political Science and Law in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, told the Global Times.



As it prepares to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the autonomous region, Xinjiang is experiencing its most prosperous era. Undoubtedly, social stability is the cornerstone of its economic and social achievements. Under the leadership of the CPC, robust foundations for stability, peace and security have been established, leading to a historic shift from chaos to order and effectively countering destabilization attempts, reads a commentary published by Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday.



A white paper titled "CPC Guidelines for Governing Xinjiang in the New Era: Practice and Achievements" which was issued by the Information Office of the State Council on Friday said that today's Xinjiang is experiencing the best period of development in its history.



The document said solid steps have been taken to govern Xinjiang in accordance with the law, maintain stability through ethnic unity, strengthen cultural identity and bonds, bring greater prosperity to the region and its people, and develop Xinjiang from a long-term perspective, Xinhua reported.



Seventy-one-year-old Uygur Yibirayim Kurban is nearly the same age as the autonomous region itself. He proudly shared with the Global Times that his life has always been intertwined with the Party and the motherland. In the 1970s, Kurban joined the Chinese People's Liberation Army and later became a member of the CPC.



With deep affection, Kurban expressed his gratitude for the care, education and nurturing he has received from the Party and the country throughout his life. He is also profoundly appreciative of the progress Xinjiang has made over the last 70 years under the leadership of the Party and the country, which has significantly improved the lives of its people.



Kurban attended the flag-raising ceremony in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on September 17. "I'm so happy that I finally got to express my gratitude and love to the national flag at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing," he said.



Progress in all fronts



Ethnic unity is the lifeline of all ethnic groups in China, and Xinjiang is no exception. All ethnic groups in the region are inseparable members of the great family of the Chinese nation. Fostering a stronger sense of community for the Chinese nation lays the foundation for long-term work in Xinjiang.



With determination and hard work, Xinjiang is advancing modernization in step with the rest of the country, Xinhua reported.



The region's economic development speaks for itself. From just 1.23 billion yuan ($173.1 million) in 1955, Xinjiang's GDP had reached over 2 trillion yuan by 2024. Notably, from 2012 to 2024, Xinjiang's GDP grew at an annual rate of 7 percent at constant prices, significantly outpacing the national average, according to Xinhua.



This progress extends to people's living standards. By 2020, 3.06 million residents were lifted out of impoverishment as China eradicated absolute poverty across the country. In 2024, per capita annual disposable income in Xinjiang reached 42,820 yuan for urban residents and 19,427 yuan for rural residents, Xinhua reported.



Openness is another defining feature of Xinjiang. The region's total foreign trade reached 435.11 billion yuan in 2024, achieving 21.8 percent year-on-year growth. Its China-Europe freight trains now operate 23 routes, connecting 26 cities across 19 countries with remarkable efficiency, Xinhua reported.



Blessed with diverse natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the region has embraced a surge of tourism in recent years. More and more self-driving tourists have flocked to Xinjiang to experience the charm of ancient Silk Road culture.



The region welcomed 302 million tourist arrivals in 2024, with its public security satisfaction rate remaining exceptionally high at 99.42 percent, a testament to its secure and stable environment, according to Xinhua.



"The development and changes in Xinjiang are tangible and visible, with ethnic unity both crucial prerequisites for social stability but also a core driver of economic progress. The region enjoys overall social stability, ethnic unity, religious harmony and a happy life for its people," Yuan Jinhui, deputy head of the Xinjiang Administration Institute, told the Global Times.



