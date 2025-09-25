Kueski Named Mexico’s Most Ethical Financial Company

Mexico City, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kueski, Mexico’s leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer lending platform, has once again been recognized in the Most Ethical Companies ranking by AMITAI. For the fourth consecutive year, Kueski stands out as the highest-ranked financial institution in Mexico, surpassing both traditional banks and fintech companies.

The award highlights organizations that place ethics and transparency at the core of their culture, decision-making, and operations. For Kueski, this achievement reinforces its mission to create more human, accessible, and responsible financial services, consolidating its position as the most trusted financial services company in the country.

“This recognition makes us especially proud because it reflects the integrity of everyone who makes Kueski possible,” said Carlos Sánchez Almada, Senior Vice President of Legal, Compliance, Security, and Internal Control at Kueski. “For us, ethics is the foundation of everything we do, even when taking the right path requires more time and effort. Being named one of Mexico’s Most Ethical Companies inspires us to continue proving that innovation in financial technology can go hand in hand with trust and responsibility.”

Since its founding, Kueski has issued more than 30 million loans in Mexico, advancing financial inclusion through a digital ecosystem that expands access to credit and payment alternatives. Today, over 94% of its customers consider Kueski more trustworthy and transparent than other financial institutions. This achievement reaffirms the company’s commitment as a Mexican business working to serve the people of Mexico.

For more information, visit: www.kueski.com

About Kueski

Kueski is the leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer credit platform in Latin America, known for its innovative financial services. Its flagship product, Kueski Pay, allows customers to make purchases and pay later, both online and in physical stores. Additionally, the company offers Kueski Cash, a personal loan product. Applying artificial intelligence, Kueski enhances access to financial services at scale. To date, the company has issued more than 30 million loans across Mexico, benefiting individuals and entrepreneurs. Notably, 33% of Mexico's top e-commerce merchants now offer Kueski Pay as a payment option. For more information, visit: https://www.kueskipay.com/

