DIAGNOS Announces Voting Results of Meeting of Shareholders

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, announces the voting results of the annual meeting of the shareholders held earlier today.

Mr. André Larente, Mr. Robert Dunn, Mr. Michael Braeuel and Mr. Philippe Couillard were elected as directors to hold office until the closing of the next annual meeting of the shareholders.

Grant Thornton LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation for the year ending March 31, 2026.

DIAGNOS also announces a grant of an aggregate number of 1,100,000 stock options to two directors of the Corporation in replacement for 600,000 stock options which expired on August 26, 2025, and 500,000 stock options expiring September 28, 2025. The date of the grant is September 25, 2025. The expiry date to which the stock options can be exercised is September 25, 2030. Stock options vest at 50% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of the stock options granted has been established at $0.26 per common share. The grant remains subject to regulatory compliance including TSX Venture exchange acceptance.

Monies quoted in this press release shall be stated in lawful money of Canada.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.



Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

