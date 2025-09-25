VANTAGE’S TUCUM-HA EFX* SKINCARE ACTIVE WINS GOLD AWARD FOR SUSTAINABILITY DISPLAY AT IN-COSMETICS LATIN AMERICA

São Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage’s new skincare active ingredient TUCUM-HA EFX* has been awarded the Sustainability Display Gold Award at in-cosmetics Latin America.

“Our customers want cosmetic ingredients that are backed by science and responsibly sourced. With TUCUM-HA EFX we have taken the best of nature and made it even more extraordinary,” said Beto Pino, Vice President of Technical Marketing and Innovation, Personal Care. “By using this novel ingredient, our customers can deliver outstanding products while supporting sustainable farming practices and economic development in the region.”

TUCUM-HA EFX builds on Vantage’s long history of expertise in premium natural oils, showcasing the Company’s continued emphasis on natural-based, performance-focused ingredients for skin and hair care.

More than just an ingredient, TUCUM-HA EFX provides a beautiful color in formulations while connecting efficacy with social impact. TUCUM-HA EFX:

Blends responsibly sourced tucuma oil from the Amazon forest in Northern Brazil which stimulates hyaluronic acid;

Jojoba esters enhance the sensorial experience; and,

A three-molecular weight hyaluronic acid to provide deep and intensive moisturization.

The TUCUM-HA EFX ingredient is part of Vantage’s recently announced Inspira Beleza (Inspire Beauty) formulation collection which includes ANGEL-EYE EFX*, LIPOVOL* ORIGIN CACAY, DISTINCTIVE* SUNBOOSTER and JEECHEM* TDS.

About Vantage Personal Care

Vantage Personal Care, a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., is a supplier of personal care and beauty formulations and ingredients built on a responsible platform of natural chemistry. As an agile provider of forward-looking solutions, Vantage Personal Care provides formulation troubleshooting, new product development, alternative sourcing options and dynamic evolution of new product concepts in sensorial textures, skin health & delivery systems and natural oils for skin, hair and sun care and color cosmetics. Learn more at: www.vantagepersonalcare.com