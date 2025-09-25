Top Security Executives Recognized at the 2025 BayAreaCISO ORBIE Awards





SAN JOSE, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 BayAreaCISO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and cyber resilience of top security executives from Gilead Sciences, Airbnb, TIAA, New Relic, Netgear Inc & Intuit. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by BayAreaCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across six categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Jose, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in security leadership.

"Great CISOs recognize that the power of collaboration lies in trusted relationships," said Krishnan Chellakarai, BayAreaCISO Chair. “The BayAreaCISO ORBIE® Awards embody this by inspiring, connecting, and honoring CISOs for their leadership and the value they bring to Bay Area businesses through enterprise security.”

Meet the 2025 BayAreaCISO ORBIE Award Winners:

›› Atticus Tysen, SVP Product Development, Chief Information Security and Fraud Prevention Officer of Intuit, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Krishnan Chellakarai, CISO of Gilead Sciences, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $20 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Vijaya Kaza, CSO & VP, Engineering – Trust and Safety of Airbnb, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2.05 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Upendra Mardikar, EVP & CISO of TIAA, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.3 billion annual revenue.

›› Esteban Gutierrez, CISO & VP, Informative Security of New Relic, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Pallavi Damle, VP – Corporate Cybersecurity of Netgear Inc, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $800 million annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors





BayAreaCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the BayAreaCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Michael Montoya, Chief Operating Officer of BlueVoyant, who was interviewed by Azeem Nizam, CISO of ABC Fitness Solutions. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading Bay Area organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 BayAreaCISO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriter: Google Cloud, Halcyon, Lumen & Okta

Google Cloud, Halcyon, Lumen & Okta Gold Sponsors: Chainguard, Comcast Business, Fortinet & Sycomp

Chainguard, Comcast Business, Fortinet & Sycomp Silver Sponsors: Armis, Aviatrix, Cohesity, Cyera, DigiCert, Kasada, Persistent, SentinelOne, Tata Consultancy Services & Zscaler

Armis, Aviatrix, Cohesity, Cyera, DigiCert, Kasada, Persistent, SentinelOne, Tata Consultancy Services & Zscaler Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, Crowdstrike, Deloitte, EY, Proficio, Slalom & Upwind

Between Pixels, Crowdstrike, Deloitte, EY, Proficio, Slalom & Upwind Media Partners: San Francisco Business Times & Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Francisco Business Times & Silicon Valley Business Journal Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United





About BayAreaCISO:

BayAreaCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information security officers (CISOs) in Bay Area. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, BayAreaCISO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

BayAreaCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

