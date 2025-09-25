Model Home Now Open at Toll Brothers at Sedona Community

SEDONA, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated new model home at Toll Brothers at Sedona, an exquisite new home community in the serene and world-renowned town of Sedona, Arizona. The public is invited to tour the new model home and available home sites in the community located at 240 Hillside Vista Drive in Sedona, Arizona.

Set against the backdrop of Sedona's iconic red rocks and verdant pine trees, Toll Brothers at Sedona offers a collection of award-winning, single-story home designs. These modern homes feature spacious floor plans ranging from 3,655 to 4,265+ square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garage options. Highlights of the home designs include elevated ceiling heights, gourmet kitchens, multigenerational living suites, and expansive multi-slide doors expertly placed throughout the home to provide a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience. Homes are priced from $2.5 million.





“Toll Brothers at Sedona offers residents the unique opportunity to build a new luxury home in one of the most beautiful and sought-after locations in Arizona,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “We invite home shoppers to visit our newly opened Desert Willow model. This home was designed to complement the beauty of its incredible setting with a modern desert-inspired interior showcasing luxurious finishes throughout and an unforgettable resort-style backyard complete with outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pool, spa, yoga lawn, and outdoor fitness area with sweeping mountain views.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Sedona, call (844) 836-5263 or visit TollBrothersAtSedona.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

