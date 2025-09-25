CapsoVision to Participate in the 4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

SARATOGA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions, today announced that Johnny Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Atkinson, Head of Global Sales, will participate in the 4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference, taking place on Thursday, October 9, 2025, in New York, NY.

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with CapsoVision’s management team at the conference, please contact your ROTH representative or reach out to the company directly at Investors@CapsoVision.com.

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video retrieval. The Company’s next pipeline product, CapsoCam Colon with enhanced AI, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit www.capsovision.com.

