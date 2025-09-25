Cibus Announces the Election of Kimberly A. Box to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company developing and licensing advanced plant traits that enable higher yields, lower input costs, and more sustainable farming, today announced the election of Kimberly A. Box to its Board of Directors.

“Kim brings to Cibus extensive leadership experience in technology and commercialization that will be invaluable as we sharpen our strategic commercialization efforts,” said Mark Finn, Cibus Chairman. “Her understanding of market dynamics and experience in guiding innovation into scalable businesses will strengthen our strategic governance as we continue to drive long-term value creation for shareholders and partners.”

“Kim’s proven ability to lead organizations through change and growth comes at a pivotal moment for Cibus,” added Peter Beetham, PhD, Co-Founder, Interim CEO, President and COO, of Cibus. “As we prepare for our initial trait product launches, her strategic insights into customer adoption and delivering practical, innovative solutions will be critical to achieving our mission of improving productivity and sustainability for farmers worldwide.”

Ms. Box brings a blend of entrepreneurial leadership and global corporate experience to the Cibus Board. She most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Gatekeeper Innovation, Inc., where she led the company through growth leading into its acquisition by RxGuardian. Earlier in her career, she spent nearly three decades at Hewlett-Packard, rising through a series of executive positions to become Vice President of Global IT Services. In that role, she oversaw large-scale technology operations and drove initiatives that improved efficiency, customer experience, and business performance worldwide.

“I am honored to join the Cibus Board of Directors at such an important time,” said Ms. Box. “Cibus’ gene editing platform represents a true breakthrough in how agricultural traits are developed, accelerating both speed to market and the range of traits that can be delivered. I am excited to contribute to the company’s vision of improving productivity and profitability for farmers while supporting sustainable agriculture.”

Ms. Box currently serves on the Boards of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC), Med One Group, and Applied Science, Inc., and formerly served on the Board of American River Bank until its acquisition in 2021. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Management and a minor in Computer Science from California State University, Chico. She also completed the Executive Development Program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and holds both a NACD Directorship Certification™ and a CERT in Cybersecurity Oversight from the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University. Ms. Box was named to the NACD Directorship 100™, recognizing leading corporate directors who have a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance, and previously chaired the NACD Northern California Chapter Board.

About Cibus

Cibus is leading a new era in agriculture. The company is a technology leader developing and licensing advanced plant traits that enable higher yields, lower input costs, and more sustainable farming. Using proprietary precision gene editing and breeding systems, Cibus can develop traits with remarkable speed and accuracy, at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding or GMO approaches. By partnering with seed companies worldwide, Cibus is transforming how crops are grown and helping to build a more productive and sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, please visit www.cibus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, including statements regarding Cibus' operational and financial performance, Cibus' strategy and streamlined business focus, contemplated cost reduction actions and their timing, future operations, prospects, and plans, including anticipated commercial launch dates and partner funding necessary to achieve these targets, and the anticipated regulatory environment are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "scheduled," "could," "would" and "will," or the negative of these and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Cibus' management about future events, which are based on currently available information. Cibus' actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of Cibus. The industry in which Cibus operates is emerging and subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Cibus' Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 20, 2025 and other subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K as may be filed with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Cibus’ assessment of the period of time through which its financial resources will be adequate to support its operations is a forward-looking statement and involves such risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company could use its available capital resources sooner than it currently expects.

In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Cibus' views as of the date hereof. Cibus specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the future, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cibus' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

