Coherent Samples Low-Noise 400 mW CW Lasers for Co-Packaged Optics and Silicon Photonics

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the sampling of its latest high-power 400 mW continuous-wave (CW) lasers, designed to meet the demanding requirements of next-generation co-packaged optics (CPO) and silicon photonics applications.

Delivering stable output power above 400 mW at 55°C, with spectral linewidths below 200 kHz and relative intensity noise (RIN) below -145 dB/Hz, these 1311 nm lasers combine power, precision, and low noise in a compact chip-on-carrier format. Built on Coherent’s proven Buried-Heterostructure Distributed-Feedback laser (BH DFB) laser platform, they exemplify the company’s expertise in developing production-worthy devices at performance levels that few in the industry have achieved.

“Our new 400 mW CW lasers enable breakthrough performance in silicon photonics and co-packaged optics,” said Kou-Wei Wang, VP and GM of Photonic Devices. “By offering stable high output power and exceptionally low noise, we are solving one of the toughest challenges in optical interconnects. Looking ahead, our upcoming 6-inch InP fab in Sherman, Texas, will expand production capacity more than a factor of 5, ensuring we meet the accelerating demand for InP lasers worldwide.”

The new 400 mW CW lasers join Coherent’s broad portfolio of high-performance photonic devices, giving customers a range of options to meet diverse design requirements. Engineering samples are available now to select customers, with volume production and general availability expected in Q3 2026.

Visit Coherent at ECOC 2025, Booth C3124, to learn more about the new 400 mW CW lasers and the company’s complete portfolio of photonic solutions.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1e21e1c-e85d-4e87-b263-4cbd71db3cd5