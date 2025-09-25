Stitch Fix to Participate in 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that management will participate in the 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Conference hosted by Telsey Advisory Group in collaboration with Santander Corporate & Investment Banking.

2025 Global Consumer & Retail Conference

New York City, NY

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Fireside Chat at 11:10 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.