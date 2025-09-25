Stitch Fix to Participate in 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that management will participate in the 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Conference hosted by Telsey Advisory Group in collaboration with Santander Corporate & Investment Banking.
2025 Global Consumer & Retail Conference
New York City, NY
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Fireside Chat at 11:10 a.m. ET
A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com.
About Stitch Fix, Inc.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is the leading online personal styling service that helps people discover the styles they will love that fit perfectly so they always look – and feel – their best. Few things are more personal than getting dressed, but finding clothing that fits and looks great can be a challenge. Stitch Fix solves that problem. By pairing expert stylists with best-in-class AI and recommendation algorithms, the company leverages its assortment of exclusive and national brands to meet each client’s individual tastes and needs, making it convenient for clients to express their personal style without having to spend hours in stores or sifting through endless choices online. Stitch Fix, which was founded in 2011, is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com.
|IR Contact:
ir@stitchfix.com
|PR Contact:
media@stitchfix.com