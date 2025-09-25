LifeMD to Participate in the ROTH 4th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced its participation in the ROTH 4th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference, which will be held October 9, 2025 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Investors can register for the conference by contacting their ROTH Capital Partners representative.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

