Pixalate’s Global Q2 2025 Ad SDK Market Share Rankings: IAB OMSDK (95%) Leads Among Google Play Store Apps, AppLovin (87%) No. 1 on Apple App Store Apps

London, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q2 2025 Global Mobile App Ad SDK Market Share Rankings Reports for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The Q2 2025 reports analyze the estimated market share of third-party ad software development kits (SDKs) used across apps available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store .

Third-party SDKs are created by companies separate from the app developer. App developers utilize third-party advertising SDKs to perform various advertising-related functions, including mediation, measurement, attribution, and more.

Market share estimates are based on the presence of SDK in an app. Pixalate identifies ad impressions on an app and attributes them to every SDK integrated into that app. Because many apps utilize multiple SDKs, this metric reflects an SDK’s footprint and potential access to impressions, not a direct confirmation of its participation in each ad sale.

Top Android Ad SDKs on Apps in the Google Play Store (Q2 2025)

Global

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (95% estimated ad market share)

Meta Audience Network (89%)

Unity Ads (84%)

AppLovin (82%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (82%)





North America

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (93%)

Meta Audience Network (90%)

AppLovin (83%)

Unity Ads (83%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (83%)





EMEA

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (95%)

Meta Audience (88%)

Unity Ads (85%)

AppLovin (81%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (81%)





APAC

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (96%)

Meta Audience Network (89%)

Unity Ads (86%)

Mintegral (82%)

AppLovin (81%)





LATAM

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (98%)

Meta Audience Network (91%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (91%)

Unity Ads (87%)

AppLovin (86%)





Global; ‘Video Gaming’ App Category

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (99%)

Unity Ads (99%)

AppLovin (97%)

Meta Audience Network (96%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (95%)



Download the full Android Ad SDK Market Share Rankings for the Google Play Store here .

Top iOS Ad SDKs on Apps in the Apple App Store (Q2 2025)

Global

AppLovin (87% estimated ad market share)

Meta Audience Network (78%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (76% )

Amazon Ads (76%)

TikTok for Business (ByteDance) (70%)





North America

AppLovin (86%)

Amazon Ads (81%)

Meta Audience Network (78%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (76%)

IAB OM Open Measurement OMSDK (68%)



EMEA

AppLovin (92%)

TikTok for Business (ByteDance) (82%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (80%)

Meta Audience Network (79%)

Amazon Ads (76%)



APAC

AppLovin (89%)

TikTok for Business (ByteDance) (77%)

Meta Audience Network (73%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (71%)

Moloco Ads (54%)





LATAM

AppLovin (88%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (85%)

Meta Audience Network (84%)

TikTok for Business (ByteDance) (75%)

Amazon Ads (66%)





Global; ‘Video Gaming’ App Category

AppLovin (99%)

Amazon Ads (91%)

Vungle (Liftoff) (85%)

Meta Audience Network (84%)

Moloco Ads (81%)





Download the complete iOS Ad SDK Market Share Rankings for the Apple App Store here .

For these reports, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed approximately 599K mobile apps downloadable from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and approximately 26 billion open programmatic advertising transactions during June 2025 (Q2 2025).

Download the reports for a complete analysis and review of SDKs:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Global Mobile App SDKs Market Share Rankings Report, reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.