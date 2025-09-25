LPO MSA Announces Release of 400G-FR4-LPO Specification for Linear Pluggable Optical Modules

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECOC2025 - The LPO MSA (Linear Pluggable Optics Multi-Source Agreement) Group announced today the completion and availability of the 100 Gb/s per lane Linear Pluggable Optics 400G-FR4-LPO Single-Mode Optical Data Transmission specification, targeting up to 400 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity over four wavelength division multiplex (WDM) lanes. The LPO MSA is composed of over 50 industry-leading networking, semiconductor, and optics companies.

This specification supports reaches up to at least 500 m over a pair of SMF fibers and complements the 100G-DR-LPO specification which was released March 2025. Adding the 400G-FR4-LPO physical medium specification supports the LPO MSA’s goal of enabling broad market adoption of linear pluggable fiber optic links. The specification defines the necessary optical and electrical requirements for a robust ecosystem of LPO-compatible switch, NIC and module products leveraging WDM infrastructure. The LPO MSA specifications target the industry-wide challenge of reducing power, cost, and latency while ensuring the reliability of high-speed optical interconnects used in AI/ML applications.

LPO MSA Specification Update

Building upon other industry standards such as IEEE 802.3, OIF, and the LPO MSA specifications include component, module, and system-level interoperability requirements that span both the electrical and optical interfaces operating at 100 Gb/s per lane. LPO MSA specifications can be found on the LPO MSA website: Specifications and White Papers

“We are pleased to be able to scale the 100G/lane SMF LPO solution to include FR4 links,” said Mark Nowell, LPO MSA Chair, “which provides the industry expanded LPO connectivity options.”

“The need for optimized interconnect solutions continues unabated,” said Andreas Bechtolsheim, LPO MSA Co-Chair, “This additional specification gives datacenter operators deployment flexibility between two major single mode link types leveraging LPO.”

LPO MSA 200G per Lane Plans

With the completion of this second 100 Gb/s per lane specification, the LPO MSA has started efforts on 200 Gb/s per lane linear implementations. It plans to work with standards development organizations such as OIF and IEEE to achieve a similar value proposition of lowering power, cost, and latency at this next speed.

Please visit https://www.lpo-msa.org/ for more information.

About the LPO MSA

The LPO MSA has over 50 industry-leading networking, semiconductor, and fiber optics companies and develops specifications for networking equipment and optical modules required to enable a broad ecosystem of interoperable LPO solutions. These specifications target the industry-wide challenge of reducing power, cost, and latency, while improving the reliability of high-speed optical interconnects.

