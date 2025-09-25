Wabash Expands Southeast Footprint to Strengthen Customer Access and Service

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, today announced a significant expansion of its network in the Southeast. Wabash is strengthening customer access and service in the greater Atlanta region with three strategic growth moves: opening a new Parts & Service center, expanding its dealer relationship with Fleetco and adding CS Truck and Trailer to its Preferred Partner Network.

“These moves reflect how Wabash is building an extensive partner ecosystem that puts parts, service and support closer to our customers,” said Dave Hill, vice president of Parts & Services at Wabash. “Together, these Atlanta expansions mean faster turnaround, more coverage and better reliability for fleets operating across Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee.”

New Atlanta Parts & Service Center

Strategically located at the heart of the Southeast’s trucking corridor, Wabash’s new Atlanta-area Parts and Services center provides faster access to parts, service and truck body upfitting. It will offer Wabash’s Ready-to-Mount (RTM) truck bodies for dry freight and platform applications with rapid turnaround times for in-stock chassis. The Atlanta site joins Wabash service centers in California, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, with additional locations on the way. Doors opened September 18, 2025.

Fleetco Dealer Expansion

Fleetco, a long-standing Wabash dealer, will now represent Wabash in the greater Atlanta market with trailer sales. This expansion broadens Wabash’s dealer footprint in the Southeast and gives customers additional access to new and used equipment through a trusted partner.

“We’re proud to grow our existing partnership with Wabash in the greater Atlanta market,” said Bill Tirrill, president at Fleetco Inc. “With more than 14 years of experience working closely with Wabash, this new chapter in Atlanta allows us to expand our sales force across the region and provide our clients immediate access to new and used trailers. We will be able to improve the expertise and commitment our clients expect from the Fleetco/Wabash team. Together we’re creating more opportunities to serve our clients, allowing them to keep on trucking.”

Preferred Partner Network Addition

Wabash also added three CS Truck and Trailer locations to its Preferred Partner Network in Georgia, which brings expert service, maintenance and Wabash Genuine Parts to more customers through authorized third-party dealerships. The Preferred Partner Network model is central to Wabash’s strategy of making high-quality parts more accessible through a seamless national network.

“As our customer base grows, expanding our dealer and partner network is critical to delivering the speed and service customers expect,” Hill added. “Atlanta is a perfect example of how we’re executing that strategy—combining service centers, dealer partners, and the Preferred Partner Network to increase coverage and elevate the customer experience.”

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com .

