Medtimo Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Allurion Technologies

Complaint Seeks to Protect Medtimo’s Balloon System Technology and Alleges That Allurion Infringes Three Medtimo Patents

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtimo Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biorad Medisys Private Limited, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement complaint in the U.S. District Court of the District of Delaware against Allurion Technologies, Inc.

Medtimo’s complaint, filed with the full support and backing of its parent company, Biorad Medisys Private Limited, details how Allurion's gastric balloon system infringes upon Medtimo's intellectual property. This definitive action follows Allurion’s recent unsuccessful challenge of Medtimo’s patent rights in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The complaint alleges that Allurion has infringed three key Medtimo patents, and is a refiling of a previous complaint filed in 2023, but with two additional patents that were awarded by the USPTO to Medtimo later in 2023 and 2024, affirming Medtimo’s commitment to its strong intellectual property portfolio.

The complaint specifically alleges infringement on three key patents, including U.S. Patent No. 10,463,520, U.S. Patent No. 11,779,482, and U.S. Patent No. 11,974,934, and Medtimo stands fully prepared to vigorously protect its valuable technology.

“Medtimo has a long-standing commitment to developing and protecting our intellectual property, which is a cornerstone of our business,” said Paul Hickey, CEO of Medtimo. “Allurion's products, including their gastric balloon system, allegedly utilize technology covered by our patents, and we are prepared to protect our innovations against infringers. This is a necessary step to protect our balloon system technology and the significant investments we've made in research and development, solidifying our position as a leader in the U.S. market.”

Medtimo remains focused on its mission to provide innovative, safe, and effective medical solutions to improve patient outcomes.

About Medtimo

Medtimo Inc. is wholly owned subsidiary of Biorad Medisys Private Limited, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease.

The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational vagal neuromodulation system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss.

Medtimo Contact

Paul Hickey, CEO

Paul.Hickey@Medtimo.com