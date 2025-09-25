River Valley Community Bank Builds Depth and Expands Presence in Roseville with Proven Banking Professional Carol Garcia

YUBA CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC Markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”) is proud to announce the addition of Carol Garcia as Vice President and Community Relations Officer. She will be based out of the Bank’s new Roseville Branch at 2901 Douglas Blvd., Suite 140, where she will focus on business development and strengthening community partnerships throughout Placer County.

Carol is a lifelong Roseville resident with a distinguished career in financial services and public service. Her professional background includes leadership roles in relationship management, customer service, marketing, sales, and branch operations. Equally well-known for her dedication to the community, Carol has served with the Roseville Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Roseville, and the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Placer County (Kids First). She also co-founded the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, which has raised more than $3 million to fund research and advance women’s health through the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Her civic leadership includes nearly a decade on the Roseville City Council, where she served as Mayor from 2014 to 2016, as well as long-standing service on city commissions and committees. She currently serves as a Trustee for the Sierra College Board, and as Board Chair of the Placer Business Alliance, representing business sectors across the region.

“I am honored to join River Valley Community Bank and continue my work serving the businesses and residents of Placer County,” said Carol Garcia, Vice President and Community Relations Officer. “River Valley Community Bank’s commitment to local decision-making and personalized service aligns with my passion for building strong relationships in the community,” Carol Garcia concluded.

“Carol exemplifies the values that define River Valley Community Bank,” said Andrew Tagg, Senior Vice President and Market Manager in Roseville. “Her proven expertise in banking, combined with her lifelong record of community service, make her an outstanding fit as we grow our presence in Placer County. She reflects our mission to provide highly personalized banking with local decision-making,” Andrew Tagg concluded.

Carol earned her Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Sacramento, and continues to reside in Roseville with her husband, Orlando.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

904 B Street, Marysville, CA

401 Ryland Street, Ste. 205, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)

2901 Douglas Blvd., Ste. 140, Roseville, CA

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.