AtlasClear Holdings Appoints Wall Street Veteran Steven Carlson to the Board of Directors

Mr. Carlson returns to the Board of Directors as Independent Board Member



TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) (“AtlasClear Holdings” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Mr. Steven Carlson to the Board of Directors as an Independent Board member.

AtlasClear Holdings reported today that Mr. Steven Carlson has accepted its invitation to return to the Board of Directors. The Company recently announced that Director Sandip Patel joined the Company as General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer, thereby changing Mr. Patel’s Independent Director status. The appointment of Mr. Carlson satisfies the NYSE requirement that at least 50% of Board members be Independent for a smaller reporting company. Mr. Carlson will replace Mr. Patel on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee.

“We are excited that Steve has agreed to return to our Board,” stated John Schaible, Executive Chairman of the Company. “When Steve stepped away from the Board for personal reasons last year, it was a major loss of talent for the Company. Steve’s experience as co-founder of Marco Polo Exchange and CEO of MPS, former President of StoneX’s securities business, and Head of the global Emerging Markets business at Lehman Brothers, along with his prior service as a Board member of both the SPAC and ATCH, made him our preferred choice to add to the Board’s Independent members.”

“I am honored to return to the AtlasClear board,” said Mr. Carlson. “I am impressed with the progress the Company has made in shoring up its balance sheet and implementing constructive management changes. The three pillars of a successful Fintech company are people, systems, and capital. AtlasClear has cultivated and secured all three. I am delighted to rejoin the team and help drive Shareholder value.”

“Steve’s return reflects the Company’s enhanced ability to attract and secure the talent necessary to compete at the highest level,” continued Mr. Schaible. “We look forward to the release of our 10K and the earnings call next week.”

The latest AtlasClear Holdings financial updates will be detailed in its forthcoming 10K, which the Company anticipates will be filed on or before Monday, September 29th. Following the release of the 10K, the Company will host an earnings call, planned for 8:30am Eastern, Tuesday, September 30th.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled financial services platform to modernize trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for innovative financial products, with a focus on serving small- and middle-market financial institutions. Through its subsidiary, the Company combines industry expertise with longstanding infrastructure: Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA and a member of DTCC and NSCC, which has been serving the investment community since 1968; and through its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, the parent of Farmers State Bank, a Federal Reserve member bank that has provided private and corporate banking services to its community since 1915. Together, these businesses will position AtlasClear to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory reporting, and commercial banking solutions. The AtlasClear leadership team includes respected industry veterans who have founded and led companies such as ICE Clear, Legent Clearing, COR Clearing, Axos Clearing, NexTrade, StoneX, and Anderen Bank.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings’ current views with respect to, among other things, the future operations and financial performance of AtlasClear Holdings. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foreseeable," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "proposed," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "trends," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing, including additional proceeds under the note financing described in this press release, (ii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations regarding the benefits of any financings, (iii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations as to future operational results, (v) AtlasClear Holdings’ anticipated growth strategy, including expected acquisitions, and (v) the financial technology of AtlasClear Holdings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on the current expectations of AtlasClear Holdings and its management and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that future developments affecting AtlasClear Holdings will be those that are anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of AtlasClear Holdings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s need to raise additional capital; failure of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of any additional investments of capital, such as achieving profitability, delivering the capital needed for its proposed bank acquisition upon approval, solidifying its capital foundation, reducing potential dilution, and positioning the Company to maximize long-term stockholder value; failure by AtlasClear Holdings to satisfy the closing conditions to any investments of capital, including receipt of stockholder approval; AtlasClear’s inability to successfully integrate, and/or realize the anticipated benefits of, the acquisition of Wilson-Davis and the technology acquired from Pacsquare Technologies LLC (the "Transaction"); failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of AtlasClear Holdings to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and strategic alliance third parties, and to retain its management and key employees; AtlasClear Holdings’ inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the Transaction and other potential acquisitions; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear Holdings targets; slowdowns in securities or digital asset trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear Holdings or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof; factors that may cause a delay in timely filing the transition report described herein; the risk that additional or different information may become known prior to the expected filing of the transition report, and other factors, risks and uncertainties, including those that were included under the heading "Risk Factors" in AtlasClear Holdings’ Transition Report on Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 16, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. AtlasClear Holdings cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Any forward-looking statement made in this communication speaks only as of the date hereof. Plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements may not be achieved and no one should place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. AtlasClear Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Media

AtlasClearPR@atlasclear.com

Investor Relations

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory, Inc.

jramson@pcgadvisory.com