Verizon to be the first carrier to offer the new AI-powered Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses

[Breaking news] BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced it will be the first wireless carrier to offer the revolutionary new Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses, unveiled last week at Meta's annual Connect conference. This partnership will bring the next generation of wearable AI technology to Verizon customers, offering a seamless experience on the glasses.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display represents a breakthrough in AI glasses, featuring a full-color, high-resolution in-lens display that allows users to stay present in their world while accessing a new suite of AI-powered features. Paired with the innovative Meta Neural Band, the glasses offer intuitive control through subtle hand gestures, allowing you to:

Stay connected: Privately view messages and make hands-free video calls.

Privately view messages and make hands-free video calls. Interact with AI: Get answers and step-by-step instructions with visual aids from Meta AI.

Get answers and step-by-step instructions with visual aids from Meta AI. Break down barriers: Experience real-time language translation and live captions.

Experience real-time language translation and live captions. Navigate with ease: Get turn-by-turn walking directions with a visual map (in select cities).



The Meta Ray-Ban Display will be available for purchase at select Verizon stores starting this Fall. Customers will be able to book in-person demos to learn more about Meta Ray-Ban Display at that time. This partnership underscores Verizon's commitment to bringing its customers the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation because, we got you. Stay tuned to Verizon.com for more information.

