LGI Homes Unveils Exciting New Floor Plans at Lago Mar in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes is proud to announce the debut of several stunning new floor plans at Lago Mar, the premier master-planned community located near League City in Texas City. Starting at just $289,900, these newly available homes feature the CompleteHome™ package, delivering modern design, high-end finishes, and exceptional value in one of the Houston area’s most dynamic and amenity-rich neighborhoods.

Introducing New Floor Plans at Lago Mar

The latest floor plans now available at Lago Mar include:

Atchison – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,621 sq ft. Features an open-concept layout and large covered patio across one story



– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,621 sq ft. Ontario – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,739 sq ft. Offers a unique floor plan with private dining room, kitchen peninsula and walk-in pantry



– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,739 sq ft. Reed – 4 bed / 2 bath / 1,819 sq ft. Includes a deluxe master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and linen closet

– 4 bed / 2 bath / 1,819 sq ft. Kendall – 4 bed / 2 bath / 1,929 sq ft. One-story plan with a covered patio, kitchen island and plenty of kitchen storage with extra cabinetry



– 4 bed / 2 bath / 1,929 sq ft. Willow – 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,198 sq ft. Two-story plan offering spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, and an expansive master suite with bay windows





– 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,198 sq ft.

Each of these new floor plans are built with LGI Homes' CompleteHome™ package, which includes a host of features included in the sales price. Kitchens come chef-ready with a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, scratch and chip resistant granite countertops, 36” upper wood cabinets with crown molding and brushed nickel hardware, MOEN® faucets with Power Clean™ technology and more. Other coveted features include laminated wood MOHAWK flooring with waterproof Wetprotect® and EasyClean™ technology, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, LiftMaster® garage door openers, Honeywell VisionPro™ Wi-Fi thermostats, engineered wood shelving, and beautiful Seagull interior and exterior lighting fixtures.

A Community Like No Other

Located just off I-45 South in the Galveston-Clear Lake corridor, Lago Mar, a Starwood Land development, is a one-of-a-kind community that blends everyday convenience with a vacation-style atmosphere. At the heart of Lago Mar lies the breathtaking 12-acre Crystal Lagoons® amenity, the largest of its kind in Texas, complete with sandy beaches, swim zones, cabanas, and watersport facilities.

Residents of Lago Mar also enjoy:

A private residents-only recreation center



Resort-style pool and fitness center



Children’s playgrounds, splash pad, and green spaces



Hiking and biking trails, including a 12-foot-wide greenbelt



Grill stations, a community fire pit, and golf cart-friendly paths



Easy access to shopping, dining, and top-rated schools in Dickinson ISD





Future development around the lagoon includes planned retail, dining, entertainment, and hotels, promising even more value for current and future residents.

Affordable Options Without Compromise

The new floor plans at Lago Mar offer a more accessible price point thanks to the CompleteHome™ package, which provides high-quality interior and exterior finishes without the premium price tag. For buyers seeking even more luxury, LGI Homes also offers the CompleteHome Plus™ package on other homes within the community, featuring elevated upgrades and designer enhancements.

To schedule a tour of Lago Mar or learn more about the new floor plans, customers are encouraged to call 888-989-2773 ext. 1222 or visit www.LGIHomes.com/LagoMar.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c81b936-bd2b-4c81-9a52-2ec55f65298f