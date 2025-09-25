Endeavour Silver Intersects High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Mineralization at its Kolpa Operation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to announce positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the Kolpa Mine, located in Peru’s Huancavelica province. The area is marked by sub-vertical geological structures formed by compressive forces associated with the Andean Orogeny. These forces have created well-developed vein systems trending southwest to northeast, which are significant for guiding mineralization.

Importantly, these structural patterns can repeat and extend across neighboring vein sets that are oriented differently. This creates adjoining sequences—referred to as ‘structural pairing’—that enhance the potential for mineral discovery. The Company has successfully identified corridors where these structural pairings occur, targeting prospective areas for brownfields exploration.

Within Corridor 3, the Company carried out drilling on the Poderosa West and Caudalosa Chica veins, targeting the establishment of mineral resources. The Poderosa West vein, previously identified through both surface outcrops and earlier drilling, has now been mapped at surface for approximately 2.5 kilometers. Since acquiring the project, Endeavour has completed 14 drill holes totaling 2,343 meters near existing underground workings, intersecting significant zones of mineralization. Key highlights from this program include:

247 gpt Ag, 0.77% Pb, 10.70% Zn and 0.55% Cu over 8.20 metres estimated true width in hole DDH-H1-25-88





estimated true width in hole DDH-H1-25-88 266 gpt Ag, 1.34% Pb, 4.73% Zn and 0.23% Cu over 5.15 metres estimated true width in hole DDH-H1-25-92





Additionally, Caudalosa Chica has been mapped for over 1.5 kilometers where three drill holes were completed in July and August, two intersected significant mineralization.

Management is currently evaluating both surface exploration and recent drill results to design a comprehensive, systematic exploration program at the Kolpa Mine. At Poderosa West, ongoing underground development is facilitating access for new underground drill stations, which will support further step-out drilling. Additionally, the Company has submitted applications for surface drilling along the entire 2.5-kilometer vein. Drilling activity in Corridor 3, targeting these two key structures, is scheduled to resume in late Q4 2025.

“Kolpa’s geology continues to demonstrate outstanding potential, with multiple underexplored targets that point to a long runway of discovery,” said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “We are only scratching the surface and the opportunity to unlock further value through exploration is both exciting and significant. The latest results highlight the exploration potential for Kolpa and the hard work that the team has put into this asset.”

Table 1. Significant Drill Results

Hole

Structure

From

(m)

To

(m)

True Width (m)

Ag (gpt)

Pb Zn Cu (%) (%) (%) DDH-H1-25-106

Ramal

(HW Caudalosa 1) 66.1 68.3 2.2 107 1.10 1.43 0.19 Caudalosa 1 109.65 112.05 2.4 0.93 0.01 0.03 0.00 DDH-H1-25-109

Caudalosa 1 117.85 120.1 1.7 33 0.25 0.28 0.03 Ramal

(FW Caudalosa 1) 158.85 159.15 0.3 313 8.16 30.00 0.18 DDH-H1-25-74 Poderosa West 388.55 389.15 0.6 95 4.02 2.74 0.72 DDH-H1-25-76 Poderosa West 136.65 137.95 1 45 0.92 2.49 0.15 DDH-H1-25-80 Poderosa West 142.15 143.85 1.3 35 2.68 2.96 0.09 DDH-H1-25-83 Poderosa West 166.9 168.15 1 9 0.16 0.68 0.07 DDH-H1-25-88 Poderosa West 37.55 45.75 8.2 247 0.77 10.70 0.55 DDH-H1-25-92 Poderosa West 53.05 58.2 5.15 266 1.34 4.73 0.23



Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; m: metre.

Note: An additional six holes were drilled including holes DDH-H1-25-70, 71, 72 and 73 intercepted the Poderosa West vein and were assayed internally and not supervised by a Qualified Person. DDH-H1-25-90 was abandoned and DDH-H1-25-102 targeted a separate vein that returned no significant results.

Figure 1. Structural Corridors





Table 2. Drill Hole Locations and Orientation

Hole East North Elevation Azimuth Dip Area DDH-H1-25-70 500117.57 8556436.51 4514.60 215.5 25.1 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-71 500117.08 8556435.59 4513.30 199.9 -33.7 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-72 500117.26 8556435.53 4513.00 146.9 -37.4 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-73 500116.78 8556435.80 4513.50 112.6 -30.0 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-74 499706.85 8556574.35 4756.80 188.1 -14.9 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-76 500152.27 8556317.94 4515.06 10.6 -57.2 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-80 500147.64 8556316.60 4514.32 293.7 -52.8 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-83 500152.51 8556318.81 4514.88 45.0 -40.0 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-88 500226.92 8556466.85 4513.14 165.0 -42.0 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-90 499707.51 8556574.15 4756.90 170.0 -12.0 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-92 500227.66 8556467.22 4513.32 120.0 -35.0 Poderosa West DDH-H1-25-102 499707.02 8556583.04 4755.74 359.7 -38.8 Silvia-Vanessa DDH-H1-25-106 502253.65 8555492.11 4393.05 348.6 -23.0 Caudalosa DDH-H1-25-109 502253.64 8555492.26 4394.91 9.5 16.5 Caudalosa



Kolpa is a silver-focused polymetallic mine in the districts of Huachocolpa and Santa Ana in the province and department of Huancavelica, approximately 490 km southeast of Lima, Peru. The Company directly or indirectly holds mining rights to 143 mining concessions and claims covering 25,177 hectares and 1 beneficiation concession covering 366 hectares. Mineralization at Kolpa occurs mainly as polymetallic epithermal deposits rich in silver, lead, zinc and copper.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and Peru, and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Qualified Person

Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Drill core samples, with the exception of DDH-H1-25-106 and DDH-H1-25-102, were shipped to Certimin Laboratory, located in Lima, Peru, for sample preparation and analysis. The Certimin lab is ISO/IEC 17025, ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a multi-acid digestion with four acids with an ICP-OES finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay, read by atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Over limit analyses for silver were re-assayed by 30-gram fire assay and gravimetric finish and for lead, zinc and copper re-assayed by ore-volumetric assay.

Drill core samples for drill holes DDH-H1-25-106 and DDH-H1-25-102 were sent to the Bureau Veritas Laboratory in Lima, Peru, for sample preparation and analysis. This laboratory holds international certifications such as ISO/IEC 17025, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 22000, which guarantee the quality of its processes. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a multi-acid digestion with four acids with an ICP-OES finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay, with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) reading. Over limit analyses for silver were re-assayed by 30-gram fire assay and gravimetric finish and for lead, zinc and copper re-assayed using volumetric methods.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company’s quality assurance/quality control protocol.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba2f1d9e-5689-457f-8876-d87a1d5a5e5c