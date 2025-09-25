ENCOMPASS (EHC) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation into Encompass Health Corporation on Behalf of Encompass Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partners Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In Encompass (EHC) To Contact Them Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Encompass Health Corporation (“Encompass” or the “Company”) (NYSE:EHC) on behalf of Encompass stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Encompass has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On July 15, 2025, The New York Times published an article alleging, among other things, that federal data and inspection reports show that for-profit hospitals run by Encompass perform below average on key safety measures. The article revealed “Encompass owns many of the rehabs with worse rates of potentially preventable, unplanned readmissions to general hospitals” including 34 facilities which “Medicare rated as having statistically significantly worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions.” The report further revealed a number of “alarming mistakes” leading to fatalities of patients in their care.

On this news, Encompass’s stock price fell $12.39, or 10.4%, to close at $107.28 per share on July 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Next Steps:

