Stride, Inc. (LRN) Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Gallup-McKinley’s Complaint to SEC -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the education technology company, saw a significant decline after reports surfaced of a formal complaint filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by a New Mexico school district, Gallup-McKinley. The complaint alleges fraud, deceptive practices, and systemic legal violations, including inflating student enrollment figures and prioritizing profit over educational compliance.

This development and severe market reaction has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Stride may intentionally have misled investors about its business practices and the sufficiency of its disclosure controls.

The firm urges investors in Stride who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/lrn

Contact the Firm Now: LRN@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Stride, Inc. (LRN) Investigation:

Stride provides an educational platform to deliver online learning to students throughout the U.S. The company’s revenues come mostly from sales to virtual and blended public schools. The company is mostly paid from taxpayer funds.

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Stride’s repeated assurances that its products “are designed to help learners of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning,” its services include recruitment of state-certified teachers, and it takes its legal compliance obligations seriously.

Stride’s assurances may have come into question on September 14, 2025, when Simply Wall St. published “Fraud Allegations and Lawsuit Might Change the Case for Investing in Stride (LRN),” which revealed Gallup-McKinley filed a complaint against Stride, alleging fraud, deceptive practices, and systemic legal violations that prioritized profits over student welfare.

The complaint filed by Gallup-McKinley reportedly accuses Stride of prioritizing profit margins over student welfare through a series of deceptive practices. Specifically, the allegations include:

Contracting Violations: Willful disregard of New Mexico state laws to improperly secure contracts with various school districts, potentially violating legal compliance requirements ahead of SEC filings.

Willful disregard of New Mexico state laws to improperly secure contracts with various school districts, potentially violating legal compliance requirements ahead of SEC filings. Student Enrollment Inflation: Artificially boosting reported student enrollment figures by including students who never officially started or those who had been absent for at least ten consecutive days.

Artificially boosting reported student enrollment figures by including students who never officially started or those who had been absent for at least ten consecutive days. Teacher Ratios and Licensing: Intentionally increasing student-to-teacher ratios to inflate profit margins and employing a significant number of teachers who were insufficiently licensed .

Intentionally to inflate profit margins and employing a significant number of teachers who were . Market Manipulation: Utilizing these alleged unlawful business practices to deliberately lower overhead costs for the sole purpose of inflating the company’s stock values for market manipulation.

On this news, Stride’s stock price plunged $18.60, or 11%, in heavy trading.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Stride may have intentionally misled investors about its business practices, which Gallup-McKinley says puts profits over pupils,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Stride and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Stride investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Stride should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email LRN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.