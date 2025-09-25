Danielle Casey Named Incoming Board Chair for the International Economic Development Council

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance and the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) are proud to announce Danielle Casey, President & CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, has been appointed to serve as the Chair of the IEDC Board of Directors for the 2026 calendar year. The nomination was approved at IEDC’s 2025 Annual Conference in Detroit, Michigan.

“We are thrilled to announce Danielle Casey, CEcD, EDFP, as Chair of the 2026 IEDC Board of Directors,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle. “Danielle brings exceptional leadership, deep expertise, and a steadfast commitment to the economic development profession. We look forward to working closely with her in the coming year to shape the future of IEDC, celebrate our 100th anniversary, and lay the foundation for the next century of economic development.”

“This position underscores one of the many reasons we knew Danielle was the right choice to lead LVGEA; her extensive economic development expertise and access to national colleagues and resources will be a significant asset for our region,” added Lauri Perdue, LVGEA Board Chair.

“IEDC Board members represent more than 5,000 members globally, bringing their expertise and local perspectives on economic development to the table to advance our industry,” concluded IEDC Nominating Committee Chair Dr. Eloisa Klementich, CEcD.

IEDC’s Board is composed of 55 voting members who serve as stewards of IEDC’s vision, mission, values and resources. They serve two-year terms, for up to four terms. Following a nominations process, Board members must be approved by the Board at IEDC’s Annual Conference, and each term begins on January 1 of the following year.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected by my colleagues to serve in this role. I am also very excited that 2026 marks IEDC’s 100th anniversary celebration," states Casey. "We will be celebrating this momentous occasion all year, with a focus on engaging with an eye to the future for the next 100 years. IEDC will be at the forefront of supporting economic development practitioners by providing timely insight, actionable tools and bold leadership. We will do this while also staying rooted in what has always made IEDC the gold standard: credibility, technical excellence, practitioner support, and a national voice."

Ms. Casey has more than 20 years of dedicated experience in economic development roles. Ms. Casey received her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and Master of Administration from Northern Arizona University. She is a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) and a certified Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP). In addition to her role with IEDC, she is also an instructor and Board Member at the Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2025-2026. To learn more, visit https://lvgea.org/

About the International Economic Development Council

IEDC is the world’s largest association for economic developers. Originating nearly a century ago, IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization that represents the entire economic development profession. Members work in communities of all sizes across the globe, including roles in local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, non-profits, chambers of commerce, universities, and a variety of other institutions.