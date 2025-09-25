Spooky Pictures Signs Multi-Year, Multi-Picture Deal with Fandomodo Films

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fandomodo Films has entered a multi-year, multi-picture partnership with Spooky Pictures. Led by acclaimed producers Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Pet Sematary) and Roy Lee (It, The Ring, A Minecraft Movie), Spooky Pictures, known for elevating modern genre storytelling, and its long term production partner Image Nation, have produced critically acclaimed films like Watcher, Late Night with the Devil and The Plague, which premiered at Cannes earlier this year, as well as the upcoming Hokum and Anything But Ghosts.

Under the agreement, Fandomodo will greenlight 3–5 films every 12-18 months based on materials developed by Schneider as well as intellectual property wholly owned by Fandomodo. All films will be independently financed by Fandomodo Films and released with Spooky Pictures. The partnership is the first mega-deal negotiated by McKenzie Van Dorne Rice, Fandomodo’s newly appointed COO.

The first project to be announced is the hospice-set horror feature Sundowning, from writer director Ian McDonald, which will begin production in Q1 of 2026 in Vancouver.

“Steven is the master of horror, and together with Roy they have redefined what genre films can achieve both creatively and commercially,” said Anthony Kaan, CEO of Fandomodo Films. “That ability to get inside an audience’s head will be the driving force behind the upcoming slate.”

Steven Schneider, co-founder at Spooky Pictures, said: “We’re always looking for projects that can surprise and capture audiences in new ways. With Fandomodo’s resources and IP, we have an amazing opportunity to deliver those experiences at scale.”

Sundowning is the second film directed by acclaimed writer/director Ian McDonald (Woman of the Hour). His first film, Some Freaks, received multiple award nominations and five wins in 2017. The story centers on a young woman with gerontophobia who goes to work at a hospice after neglecting her dying parents. Looking for a way to redeem herself, she soon discovers that redemption may come with a cost, as the hospice hides a terrifying secret. Think Suspiria meets Saint Maud. Steven Schneider and Roy Lee will produce for Spooky; Anthony Kaan, McKenzie Van Dorne-Rice, and Divya Shahani will produce for Fandomodo with Steve Crawford, Andrew Deane, and Spooky Pictures-Image Nation’s Ben Ross executive producing. Additional projects will be announced in the coming months.

About Fandomodo

Fandomodo is a boutique film & television development, production and financing company. Launched in 2017, it is focused on telling genre-bending and thought-provoking stories that haven’t been told. Recently announced projects from Fandomodo include Taonga, from executive producer James Cameron (Avatar, Titanic, Terminator, Aliens), and the Untitled Calypso Project from Producer/Actor Carolyn Michelle Smith (The Chi, Russian Doll). More info at fandomodo.com .

About Spooky Pictures

Founded by Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Pet Sematary) and Roy Lee (It, The Ring, A Minecraft Movie), Spooky Pictures embraces high concept, low budget films with a straight-forward creative lens. Recent projects include Charlie Polinger’s first feature The Plague, which debuted in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, Colin Cairnes-directed Late Night With the Devil and the recently unveiled The Shepherd, both starring and produced by David Dastmalchian. Other projects include Chloe Okuno‘s psychological thriller Watcher, Damian McCarthy’s supernatural horror movie Hokum, Randall Okita’s Menace, and Archangel, written and directed by Bryan Edward Hill.



